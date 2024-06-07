SSI Schaefer and Nahdi Medical Company Partnership Wins 2024 LogiSYM Award for Best Warehouse Automation

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its significant contributions to the advancement of intralogistics and automated warehouses, SSI Schaefer was awarded the prestigious LogiSYM Awards 2024 as the Best Warehouse Automation Company. The award ceremony, held at the Singapore Expo on May 16, 2024, spotlighted SSI Schaefer's groundbreaking innovation in facilitating Nahdi Medical Company's construction of IMDAD Distribution Center in Jeddah - the first semi-automated pharmaceutical distribution center in the Middle East.

Singapore (05/16)- Bob Gill, Chairman of the LogiSYM Awards Judging Panel, presented the 2024 Best Warehouse Automation Company Award to Carsten Spiegelberg, Managing Director at SSI Schaefer for Middle East & Africa.

As SSI Schaefer celebrates its 40th year in APAC MEA, the company has received various awards throughout its journey as a testament of its dedication. Delighted to receive the award, Carsten Spiegelberg, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at SSI Schaefer, said, "It is a great honour to receive this prestigious award, which marks a significant milestone in our 40-year journey of innovation and excellence. This recognition not only underscores our commitment to advancing intralogistics and warehouse automation, but also celebrates our successful partnership with Nahdi Medical Company. This award motivates us to continually push the boundaries of our capabilities to ensure that we consistently deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers."

The award not only celebrates SSI Schaefer's accomplishments, but also the two-year partnership with Nahdi Medical Company to build the 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that has set new standards for the industry. IMDAD Distribution Center is an example of innovation with its semi- automated order fulfilment systems, comprehensive data analytics, real-time inventory tracking and temperature-controlled logistics. Notably, the facility has achieved a 98.5% increase in warehouse efficiency since its inception, significantly increasing capacity and competitive advantage in the region. Its robust infrastructure supports a maximum daily picking capacity of 100,000 items and manages over 5,500 shipping totes, effectively handling the surge in online orders.

Yasir A. Jamal, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Nahdi, remarked, "We are deeply honored to receive this award, which stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence as a leading Saudi company in the healthcare industry. This success is due to innovative and industry leading strategic core capabilities, which include technical capabilities and robust supply chain management, supported by our dedicated team and valued partners, including SSI Schaefer, which has been instrumental, from design to implementation and beyond, ensuring not only the efficient handling of quantities but also the highest quality of service we deliver to our Guests, adding beats to their lives."

Now in its 6th year, the LogiSYM Awards recognize outstanding achievements within the supply chain and logistics industry. The rigorous selection process, managed by an 11-person judging panel, involves evaluating nominees based on their innovation, productivity, efficiency benefits, and contributions to safety and ergonomics. SSI Schaefer's triumph in this competitive category underscores its longstanding commitment to expanding the frontiers of warehouse automation.

Company Profile SSI Schaefer Group

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the company empowers customers to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes. SSI Schaefer offers small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large companies, cost-effective material handling solutions with industry expertise from a single source. From fully automated warehouses with tailored service and maintenance packages, to robotics and automated guided vehicles, to manual and semi-automatic systems such as workstations, racks, and containers, the company offers a complete solution. SSI Schaefer has also become one of the largest vendors of software for internal material flow. Its comprehensive software portfolio handles everything from warehouse management to material flow control. With state-of-the-art real-time analysis, intelligent data processing and optimization algorithms, it offers every possible option for integrated, sustainable resource management.

SSI Schaefer employs around 10,000 people at its international headquarters in Neunkirchen (Germany) and globally in more than 70 operating companies and seven production facilities on six continents.

For years, the SSI Schaefer Group has relied on trusted partners, including the robotics specialists at RO-BER and the SAP specialists at SWAN, as well as DS Automotion, a company with expertise in robotics and AGVs that has been a full member of the SSI Schaefer Group since March 1, 2023.

