Join the 2026 SDG Asia Expo to "Shape Our Future" for Sustainability in Asia

TAIPEI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world faces growing environmental challenges and significant social changes, sustainable development has become a key priority for governments, businesses, and communities worldwide.

In response to this global shift, the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) has been promoting sustainability in Taiwan and strengthening connections with international initiatives since its establishment in 2007.

Exhibitor registration for the 2026 SDG Asia Expo is now open. Join us to SHAPE OUR FUTURE

TAISE focuses on key areas such as climate change, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), clean energy, and biodiversity. It has also established a cross-sector network, bringing together 77 corporate members, 71 universities, and 150 hospitals to advance sustainable development.

To further support sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region, TAISE organizes the SDG Asia Expo as a platform for resilience, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

The 2026 SDG Asia Expo, themed "Shape Our Future: Resilience, Innovation, Prosperity," will be held from August 27 to August 29, 2026, at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1.

The Expo is expected to feature approximately 1,000 booths and bring together participants from government, business, academia, healthcare, and non-profit organizations, attracting more than 70,000 visitors.

The previous edition attracted over 50,000 attendees and featured more than 20 forums and related events, focusing on topics such as green transformation, sustainable innovation, and industry development, while providing opportunities for cross-sector exchange and collaboration.

In 2026, the Expo will continue to emphasize cross-sector collaboration, public engagement, and international connectivity. It is expected to bring together representatives from international organizations, cities, businesses, and sustainability experts, fostering dialogue and encouraging practical action through exhibitions, forums, and networking activities.

The Expo provides a valuable platform for organizations to enhance visibility, build connections, and explore opportunities in the sustainability market.

Join the 2026 SDG Asia Expo to showcase your innovations, discover new business opportunities, build valuable connections, and amplify your impact on the world.

Together, let's SHAPE OUR FUTURE — building a stronger and more sustainable world.

2026 SDG Asia Expo

Date | August 27 (Thursday) to August 29 (Saturday), 2026

Venue | Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) Exhibition Hall 1, Taipei, Taiwan.

Registration Deadline | June 30 (Tuesday), 2026

Registration Link | https://www.sdgs-asia.com.tw/en/?utm_source=prn&utm_medium=news

SOURCE Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE)