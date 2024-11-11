Joining Hands to Build a Better Community - Wanhua Chemical's Support for Northern Vietnam

YANTAI, China, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company dedicated to social responsibility, Wanhua Chemical has consistently supported the communities in which it operates. This fall, Wanhua Chemical collaborated with downstream construction materials partners and local government agencies to launch a community care initiative aimed at enhancing living conditions for residents in affected areas. The initiative reflects Wanhua's commitment to not only business growth but also its role in creating positive social impact.

In recent months, Typhoon "Ma-on," the most powerful storm to hit northern Vietnam in nearly 30 years, left a trail of devastation, causing extensive economic losses and significant human impact. Many families in northern Vietnam have faced challenging living conditions and an urgent need for housing support. On October 2, Wanhua Chemical, together with its partners, responded by donating 3,300 square meters of PU roofing panels to several villages in Lao Cai province, including Xuan Thuong and Xuan Hoa. This donation was designed to help local residents rebuild and strengthen their homes, providing them with safer, more comfortable living environments. Local government representatives, who were actively involved in the coordination and distribution efforts, expressed deep appreciation for Wanhua's support. The local officials noted that this gesture of goodwill has not only provided practical help but has also strengthened the trust and recognition of Wanhua Chemical within the Vietnamese community.

Continuing its commitment, Wanhua Chemical and its partners made an additional donation on November 4, providing 1,260 square meters of PU roofing panels to assist seven households in Muong Hoa village, Sapa city. The donation was celebrated by local residents, and Sapa People's Committee Vice Chairman Quy Cao Ba praised Wanhua's generosity and dedication to the community. He emphasized that these materials have played a crucial role in community development and have helped foster a stronger bond of trust and cooperation between the company and the local population.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Wanhua Chemical is driven by the goal to be "an innovative, world-leading chemical company, admired by our employees and respected by the community." This initiative reflects Wanhua's commitment to social responsibility and is an essential part of the company's core values. Around the world, Wanhua employees are dedicated to contributing to the well-being and growth of local communities through actions that reflect compassion, responsibility, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, Wanhua Chemical will continue to monitor the needs of the Vietnam community. Staying true to its mission, "Advancing Chemistry, Transforming Lives," Wanhua is committed to working alongside partners to build a brighter future and create lasting positive change for communities worldwide.

SOURCE Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd