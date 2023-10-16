Joining hands with the "Belt and Road" to share the light and travel together in the future

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is the initiator of the "21st Century Maritime Silk Road". China Energy has continuously cultivated in the docking of China's "Belt and Road Initiative" and Indonesia's "Global Marine Fulcrum" concept, which has promoted the win-win cooperation between China and Indonesia, but also valued the cultures of each other, vividly demonstrating the profound connotation of the "community with a shared future for mankind".

The project is co-built. China Energy is the largest Chinese-funded company investing in Indonesia's power sector, with total assets of US $3.184 billion and a total installed capacity of 3,100 megawatts, accounting for 8% of Indonesia's total installed coal power capacity.

The Nansu Power Plant has been running for 11 consecutive years without any faults, and Unit 1 has the world's longest continuous operation of coal-fired power units. The project 7 in Java is the largest thermal power unit with independent intellectual property rights that Chinese companies have invested overseas. The project 1 in Nansu is expected to achieve commercial operation by 2024. Three projects have provided Indonesia with safe and stable electricity and created more than 7,000 jobs.

Technology sharing. China Energy actively promotes the application of advanced and mature safe, clean and environmentally friendly power generation technologies to convert lignite into clean and efficient electricity, setting an international precedent. The Nansu Power Plant successfully responded to grid failures, protecting equipment and grid safety with professional expertise and rapid response. The main economic and technical indicators of the project 7 in Java save about 850,000 tons of fresh water every year. The vice president of the National Power Company of Indonesia (Perusahaan Listrik Negara) said that China's power technology has important reference significance for the development of Indonesia's power industry.

Ecological symbiosis. China Energy is deeply rooted in the concept of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. The Nansu Power Plant converted the old coal water sedimentation tank into a lotus viewing fish pond, and added a silencing device to achieve a "silent mode". An earth dam was built in the planning area of the project 7 in Java, which increase the mangrove area in the construction area by 30% after the completion.

China Energy and Indonesian partners have in-depth discussions on new energy development, comprehensive utilization of conventional energy and green transformation, signed a memorandum of understanding for the 50MW grid-connected photovoltaic project in Serang and the 5MW rooftop photovoltaic project in Java, and actively promoted the bidding for the 100MW floating photovoltaic project in Kalang Kades, Indonesia.

Humanities are valued. China Energy pays attention to the improvement of Indonesian employees' technical and management capabilities, builds an innovative talent development platform. In order to cultivate local talents in Indonesia, the first university simulation machine laboratory in Indonesia was established with an investment of 1.45 million RMB.

China Energy builds long-term aid relationships with local welfare agencies and improves infrastructure. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, $267,000 in supplies were donated to Indonesia. The "Anna's Wish" student aid fund was established to support the education of the children of poor Indonesian employees. More than 5,500 Chinese colleagues have responded, donating more than 360,000 RMB. The love story of Fang Bing, a Chinese employee, and Hana, an Indonesian girl, was made into the film "Love at Zero Latitude".

The successful practice of the China Energy in Indonesia shows that China has built a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness, inclusiveness, and cleanness and beauty.

