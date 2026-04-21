Joint Commission International Launches Global Patient Safety Awards to Recognize Innovative Healthcare Practices and Excellence

Nominations open for healthcare organizations, national health authorities around the world that demonstrate improvements in safe, quality patient care

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International (JCI) today launched the nomination process for its inaugural JCI Global Patient Safety Awards, which aim to recognize excellence in patient safety and healthcare quality efforts internationally, and stimulate global knowledge sharing and learning. Nominations will be accepted through 8 June 2026. Details about the submission process can be found on JCI's website: https://www.jointcommission.org/en/about-us/recognizing-excellence/global-patient-safety-awards

The JCI Global Patient Safety Awards will elevate patient safety practices outside the United States for two audiences:

Healthcare organizations that provide patient care, including: Hospitals/health systems Ambulatory/outpatient centers Community/rural facilities Academic/specialty care center

National health authorities or Ministries of Health that have implemented patient safety initiatives at a system, regional, or national level

The program will celebrate measurable improvements in patient outcomes and adaptable solutions. Submissions will be evaluated based on implementation, resource burden, novelty, impact, transferability, and scalability. Healthcare organizations do not need to be accredited by JCI to be eligible. All practices submitted must be actionable and measurable in real-world clinical settings.

"The JCI Global Patient Safety Awards align closely with our ongoing mission to elevate healthcare quality and safety worldwide," said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission Enterprise. "These awards are designed to spotlight organizations and health authorities globally whose commitment to patient safety is commendable and also replicable across other regions and resource settings. By publishing and distributing best practices from the winners, we will spark inspiration and progress, ultimately accelerating meaningful improvements for patients everywhere."

"Recognition plays an important role in sustaining momentum. JCI Global Patient Safety Awards will acknowledge frontline, system‑level and national efforts, and signal leadership commitment to patient safety as a core value," said Neelam Dhingra, MD, MBBS, vice president and global chief patient safety officer, JCI. "What often stands in the way to improving patient safety is access to knowledge, proven practices, and resources. These awards are designed to celebrate innovation, but more importantly they are designed to offer a framework for gathering and sharing leading practices that all can learn from."

The winners will be honored at Joint Commission's UNIFY 2026 conference, held 30 September–1 October 2026, in Washington, DC.

Healthcare organizations and national health authorities outside the United States are eligible to apply at no cost. Interested parties can access more information on JCI's website.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI), established in 1994, is a nonprofit affiliate of Joint Commission, dedicated to improving healthcare quality and patient safety worldwide. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications, and education programs, JCI works with healthcare organizations, public health agencies, and health ministries in more than 80 countries to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all.

Learn more at https://www.jointcommission.org/en

Media Contact

Hannah Miller

Corporate Communications

(630) 792-5174

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/118169/5926045/joint_commission_international_logo.jpg

SOURCE Joint Commission International