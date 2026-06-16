——7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit Successfully Held

QINGDAO, China, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from IQingDao.

7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit Successfully Held Speed Speed

The 7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit, co-hosted by the Shandong Provincial People's Government and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, was successfully held from June 15 to 17. Under the theme "Multinationals and China: Advancing with the 15th Five-Year Plan for Innovation and Future," this year's summit, taking place at the significant starting point of the 15th Five-Year Plan, focused on deepening cooperation between multinationals and China. It served as a high-caliber platform for policy communication, industrial networking, and economic and trade collaboration. Over the course of three days, guests from home and abroad gathered to discuss opportunities, promote cooperation, and seek shared development. The fruitful outcomes of the summit demonstrate China's firm resolve to continue promoting high-standard opening up, showcase the vast opportunities presented by Chinese modernization, and contribute strong momentum towards building an open world economy that is inclusive, balanced, and beneficial for all.

Standing at the new starting point of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Shandong Province will embrace global opportunities and connect with world resources through more open attitudes, pragmatic measures, and superior services. Together with multinationals from around the world, Shandong is committed to staying true to the original aspiration for cooperation, further tapping cooperation potential, and expanding cooperation spaces. By forging ahead hand in hand, we aim to share development dividends and jointly write a new chapter of Chinese modernization, contributing to the steady and long-term growth of the global economy.

SOURCE Iqingdao