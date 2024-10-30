Summary: Jolicare, recognized as Malaysia's leading brand in herbal skincare, was founded in 2020. In 2022, it was discovered that their China-based supplier had added steroids to their product without consent, going against Jolicare's promise of being a herbal brand. Rather than hiding the truth, Jolicare chose to be transparent, took full responsibility, and worked hard to rebuild trust. Fast forward two years, with the launch of the new Jolicare Cream 2.0, the brand has helped over 70,000 satisfied users and continues to thrive as a genuinely steroid-free herbal skincare brand.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolicare, a Malaysian herbal skincare brand that began its journey in 2020, faced a significant challenge in 2022. They discovered that their Jolicare Cream, which was supposed to be herbal, contained steroids because their supplier in China had added the ingredient without Jolicare's knowledge or consent. While the standards for what qualifies as steroids can differ in China, this went against everything Jolicare had promised to their customers.

Jolicare’s Journey: From Steroid Scandal to Leading Herbal Skincare Brand

Rather than hide this shocking discovery, Jolicare chose to be honest and tell their customers the truth. They offered refunds to anyone who requested them, returning more than RM 100,000. Following that, they discarded almost RM 600,000 worth of products to ensure no compromised items remained in circulation. This tough decision nearly led to the closure of the business, but Jolicare knew that honesty was the only way forward.

"Taking responsibility for our mistakes was essential, and we knew the only way forward was to learn from the experience and rebuild trust with our customers," said Caleb, CEO of Jolicare. "Customer trust is the most important thing, and we are committed to doing the right thing to honor that trust."

This honesty brought some negative impacts. Thankfully, many loyal customers stood by Jolicare and kept supporting them, allowing Jolicare to survive and come back even stronger.

Fast-forward two years. Today, the new formulation of Jolicare Cream 2.0 has regained the trust of over 70,000 happy customers from Malaysia, Singapore, the Hong Kong region, the United States, and New Zealand. The new cream is 100% steroid-free and has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its safety and efficacy. Designed to repair dry, itchy, and sensitive skin, ensuring that every ingredient is exactly as promised, with the brand strictly adhering to international standards.

Jolicare is once again recognized as a genuinely herbal skincare company that upholds its commitment to being steroid-free while providing effective, long-term skin repair solutions for a range of common skin issues, such as eczema and psoriasis.

Through this experience, Jolicare learned valuable lessons about the complexities of international regulations. "What we experienced showed us that regulations and standards can be different between countries. This is why we've made it a priority to enhance our product design and manufacturing standards, and enforce even stricter product testing policies," said Caleb.

To prevent past issues from repeating, Jolicare now works exclusively with internationally certified manufacturers who meet the highest global standards for skincare production. These partnerships, along with multiple levels of testing for steroids, cruelty-free certification, GMP compliance, and other relevant standards, guarantee that Jolicare's formulations are safe and true to their herbal promise.

"The journey wasn't easy, but I'm grateful to the incredible team who stood by us," added Caleb, "Though there were setbacks, we were blessed with customers who trusted and supported us. We received so many kind words, and it's for those people and our mission that we continue to stand strong."

So the real question remains: Does Jolicare Cream contain steroids?

"My family and I use Jolicare products daily, and ensuring they are a safe, herbal alternative to steroids is the whole reason we started Jolicare", he responded. "We take every step to guarantee our products are safe and effective for dry, itchy, and sensitive skin repair. It's personal for us, and we ensure everything is tested according to the highest world-class standards."

Check the Full Lab Report here.

In addition, Jolicare is excited to announce the upcoming release of Jolicare Lotion, set to launch in November 2024. This new product will complement Jolicare Cream, with the two working together to provide a complete skincare solution. Jolicare Cream offers intense repair for targeted areas affected by dryness, itchiness, or flare-ups, while Jolicare Lotion is designed for daily use to maintain healthy skin and prevent future flare-ups. Together, they provide a comprehensive, herbal alternative for skin repair and care.

For more information about Jolicare's products and to explore the new herbal skincare line, visit [Jolicare's official website](https://jolicare.com).

About Jolicare:

Jolicare is the leading herbal skincare brand specializing in the repair of dry, itchy, and sensitive skin. Established in 2021, Jolicare has quickly become a trusted name in Malaysia, Singapore, the Hong Kong region, the United States, and New Zealand, and it is known for its innovative use of herbal skincare. The brand's mission is to empower individuals and families to live freely by repairing dry, itchy, and sensitive skin through effective herbal skincare products. With an impressive 10,000+ five-star ratings online, Jolicare's steroid-free products have clearly resonated with 70,000+ customers, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and efficacy.

