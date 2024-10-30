SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitch Solution has enhanced its Joycollab metaverse office platform by adding English and Japanese language support, alongside the existing Korean interface as part of its global expansion plan. This follows extensive preparations for the Japanese market entry, including local market research, participation in trade shows, usability improvements based on feedback, and engagement with local companies since early 2023.

Joycollab by Pitch Solution Now Supports More Languages to Boost User Connectivity and Productivity

Launched in South Korea in May 2022, Joycollab enhances remote collaboration for businesses and organizations through a user-friendly 2.5D virtual office. Accessible through PC web browsers and mobile applications, it supports features such as video conferencing (including Zoom), voice and text chat, instant messaging, and avatar gestures. It also provides essential tools such as information board, kanban board, electronic approval system, and Google integrated calendar to increase team productivity and efficiency. The platform also includes a time zone feature, ensuring that remote teams, overseas offices, and customers can collaborate effortlessly regardless of location.

Building on its success in the APAC region, Pitch Solution participated in the K-Metaverse@Vietnam exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2024. The event allowed Pitch Solution to explore the Vietnamese market, generate significant interest from local buyers and secure new partnerships.

An Jung-su, CEO of Pitch Solution, shared his vision for the company's future, stating, "Along with the Joycollab office platform, we plan to enhance our core technologies and differentiate our services through the integration of Joycollab Community World. This will expand our service offerings, support our entry into overseas markets, and create new business opportunities, driving our growth as a global company."

To celebrate, Pitch Solution is offering the first 50 companies a free three-month trial of Joycollab's premium plan. Visit https://jcollab.com/freetrial_EN.html to claim this offer.

Experience Joycollab's metaverse office home page in English https://jcollab.com/index_EN.html or Japanese https://jcollab.com/index_JP.html and visit https://pitchsolution.co.kr/ to learn more about Pitch Solution.

Contact [email protected] or https://jcollab.com/inquire_EN.html to inquire more about Joycollab or Pitch Solution's innovative service.

About Pitch Solution

Founded in February 2020, Pitch Solution Co., Ltd. specializes in collaboration solutions. With over a decade of experience in developing and operating software solutions, the company now focuses on creating immersive collaboration tools and metaverse platforms that meet the needs of the new normal era.

For media inquiries, please contact Jonggeun Park, General Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Pitch Solution