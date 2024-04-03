The joint venture, named 'Joyful Journey Priority Pass', will bring multiple value-added benefits including market-specific agile technology, an expanded inventory of airport lounges, and an enhanced traveller experience

The joint venture marks both companies' shared optimism in the accelerating global travel rebound and China's leisure and corporate travel sectors, as well as continued support of, and investment in, this important growth market

BEIJING, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times Online: Joyful Journey Group, a global leading air and rail digital travel experiences provider, announces a joint venture with Collinson, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, to form 'Joyful Journey Priority Pass' in China. Wang Rui, member of Leading Party Group and Deputy Director of Beijing Investment Promotion Service Center; Zhu Jialiang, Member of Leading Party Group and Deputy Director of CCPIT Beijing; Rahul Ahluwalia, HM Deputy Trade Commissioner & Minister Counsellor (Financial Services & Innovation) ; and Ren Zhi, Director of InvestHK investment promotion agency with other guests were present to witness the signing ceremony. This strategic alliance will see Joyful Journey Group and Collinson combine their strengths and expertise to provide its clients, partners, and direct customers with enhanced travel experiences, where every journey is elevated into something special.

Joyful Journey Group Forms Strategic Joint Venture with Collinson

According to the World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism), international tourism is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, underpinned by the unleashing of remaining pent-up demand, increased air connectivity, and a stronger recovery of Asian markets and destinations. The recovery of Chinese outbound and inbound tourism is expected to accelerate in 2024, due to visa facilitation and improved air capacity.[1]

Established in 2012, Joyful Journey Group, is a leading air and rail digital travel experiences provider who is dedicated to making travel easier and each journey better. Headquartered in China, Joyful Journey Group operates three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shanghai Joyful Journey Industry, Beijing Joyful Journey Travel and Shenzhen Joyful Journey Technology. It also has 82 prefecture level city branches. Known for its expertise in providing leading digital operations for air and rail travel scenarios experiences, as well as customer engagement solutions.Joyful Journey Group's joint venture with Collinson will bring multiple value-added benefits for their clients and travellers, including:

Market-specific, agile technology : including seamless API integration to client apps.

: including seamless API integration to client apps. Enhanced customer experience : providing global one-stop quality travel customer service.

: providing global one-stop quality travel customer service. Expanded inventory and exclusive content: We have a vast service touchpoint system with nearly 2000 airports and high-speed rail VIP lounges, nearly a thousand airports and high-speed rail catering facilities, and over 4000 high-speed train sets per day in the global transportation sector

"In the post-pandemic era, China's travel and tourism industry has outpaced overall economic growth, witnessing continuous expansion in domestic travel and an upward trend in international travel numbers"said Wang Jun, Joyful Journey Group Founder and President, As a leading enterprise in China's travel services sector, Joyful Journey greatly values its strategic cooperation with Collinson. Leveraging this partnership, we will provide a series of excellent services globally to facilitate and elevate the travel experiences of our users, thereby promoting smoother communication and mutual understanding across the world, and presenting abundant business development opportunities for various enterprises in the process."

Wang Feng, Joyful Journey Group Co-Founder and COO,said: "The joint venture with Collinson signifies a strong consensus between both parties in terms of global collaboration and service innovation. Travel and tourism scenarios inherently involve distinct customer tiers, a concentration of high-value clients, and a vast number of regular customers. Leveraging our respective strengths, we will jointly provide tiered, one-stop service experiences in global travel scenarios, offering travelers not only beautiful journeys but also presenting premium opportunities and feasible solutions for businesses' customer management and operational strategies within this massive and dense traffic flow environment. With confidence, we anticipate that under the support of technological advancements and strategic cooperative partners like Alipay, our collaboration will lead to innovative breakthroughs in the travel services industry, making personal travel more enjoyable, trips more exciting, and fostering better integration and shared development between industries,such as finance, communications, and travel."

"We are delighted to unveil our partnership with Joyful Journey Group and eagerly anticipate the immense potential offered by this significant market collaboration," said Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International. "With China's increasing prominence as a key travel hub, this joint venture underscores our global ambition, our commitment to both clients and partners and our passion for delivering an elevated traveller experience."

"It's great to be able to share the news of this strategic joint venture with our partners at Joyful Journey Group, a collaboration designed to enable our clients to drive increased customer engagement and value, through our joint expertise and expanded breadth of solutions," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President at Collinson. "As the travel market in Mainland China is forecasted to recover at pace this year, it presents an incredible opportunity for growth and innovation; and as such, this alliance is forged at an opportune time for all parties. Innovation has always been part of our DNA and we continue to evolve our solutions to empower our clients and partners to remain market-leading in this agile and competitive market. We strongly believe this partnership brings multiple benefits and we're looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Joyful Journey Group to help elevate every journey into something special."

About Joyful Journey Group

Established in 2012, Joyful Journey Group (full name: Beijing Joyful Journey Technology (Group) Co., Ltd), is a leading air and rail digital travel experiences provider who is dedicated to making travel easier and each journey better.

Headquartered in China, Joyful Journey Group operates three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shanghai Joyful Journey Industry, Beijing Joyful Journey Travel and Shenzhen Joyful Journey Technology. Serving nearly 10 million passengers annually, they have a wide network of travel experiences present in over 1,500 airports and 200 high-speed rail stations worldwide. Joyful Journey Group also works with clients and partners across various industries including travel, transportation, financial services, tourism, hospitality and media.

Joyful Journey Group is at the forefront of digital innovation and as such, the Group has spearheaded several innovation projects aimed at enhancing the travel experience for passengers and improving the quality and efficiency of the transportation sector.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,500 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 700 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

