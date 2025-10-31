JoyLogistics Launches Integrated Delivery and Installation Service for Bulky Items in Malaysia and Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JoyLogistics, the supply chain solutions arm of JINGDONG Logistics (JD Logistics), announced the launch of its integrated delivery and installation service for bulky items in Malaysia and Singapore. In the core areas of Kuala Lumpur, a next-day delivery service can be provided upon appointment.

Delivering bulkier home appliances or furniture can be more complex than handling standard parcels, with orders often requiring in-home placement or professional installation.

To address these challenges and ensure a high standard of customer experience, JD Logistics is offering businesses an integrated one-stop delivery and installation logistics solution. The service provides end-to-end support from doorstep delivery and installation to on-site setup, all completed in a single visit. Customers can also request doorstep returns and exchanges, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and worry-free experience.

Leveraging its global logistics network, JoyLogistics also provides enterprises with comprehensive 3PL services, including cross-border transportation, local warehousing, outbound fulfillment, last-mile delivery and installation, and reverse logistics.

As the supply chain and logistics arm of JD.com, JINGDONG Logistics has become a world-leading integrated supply chain and logistics service provider. It operates over 3,600 warehouses and can deliver 95% of first-party orders within 24 hours in China. JINGDONG Logistics has established a warehouse-centered global logistics network. To date, the company operates nine overseas warehouses across Southeast Asia, covering Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Within local warehouse cities, it provides same-day and next-day delivery, while cross-border shipments can arrive in as fast as 72 hours.

To further enhance its international capabilities, JINGDONG Logistics is expanding its warehousing, air freight, and express delivery networks across Southeast Asia, empowering businesses and consumers throughout ASEAN with faster, more reliable, and fully integrated logistics solutions.

About JINGDONG Logistics

JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX: 2618), also known as JD Logistics, is a leading technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider. JINGDONG Logistics has established six highly synergized logistics networks including warehousing, line-haul transportation, last-mile delivery network, bulky items, cold chain logistics, and cross-border logistics networks. Including cloud warehouses operated by third parties, JINGDONG Logistics manages over 3,600 warehouses, with a total area exceeding 34 million square meters. The company currently operates over 130 bonded, direct mail and overseas warehouses, with a total GFA exceeding 1 million square meters, spanning 23 countries and regions worldwide. "JoyLogistics" and "JoyExpress" are JINGDONG Logistics' international business brands.

