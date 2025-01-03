JS Group Celebrates a Decade of Excellence at 10th Anniversary Gala Highlights Milestones, Partnerships, and a Vision for the Future

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Group marked its 10th Anniversary Gala with an elegant celebration held at the Novotel Phnom Penh on December 13, 2024. The event brought together friends, family, partners, and associates of JS Group to honor a decade of growth, resilience, and shared success.

JS Land PLC 10th Anniversary Gala Event at Novotel Phnom Penh on December 13, 2024.

The evening was not only a celebration of the company's achievements but also a reflection of the values—Trust, Openness, and Partnership (T.O.P.)—that have guided its remarkable journey. Guests enjoyed a night of camaraderie, heartfelt speeches, and a showcase of JS Group's transformative milestones.

A Journey to Excellence

In their joint address, Dato Jack Yap, Founder and CEO, and Okhna Koy Le San, Founder and Executive Chairman, shared their gratitude and reflections on the company's journey.

"This evening is not just about celebrating a decade of success but about honoring the people and values that have brought us here," said Dato Jack Yap. "From the trust of our stakeholders to the openness within our teams, and the partnerships with our business associates, these principles have been our foundation. Together, they propel us to the top."

Okhna Koy Le San added, "When JS Group was founded, we believed that great achievements are built by teams united under a shared vision. Over the past decade, we've grown, adapted, and surpassed expectations, and tonight, we celebrate a journey defined by trust, openness, and partnership."

Partnership and Vision: Chief Tower Property Management

A key highlight of the evening was the signing of the property management agreement for Chief Tower, a mixed-use development poised to redefine Phnom Penh's skyline. Knight Frank Cambodia was appointed as the property manager for the offices of Chief Tower by JS Property, ensuring operational excellence and enhancing the value of this landmark project.

During the event Dato Jack Yap, CEO of JS Group, was joined on stage by Ross Wheble, Country Director of Knight Frank Cambodia to formally sign the partnership agreement.

Ross Wheble expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "Chief Tower's exceptional design and location will set new standards in the market. We're thrilled to work with JS Group to deliver on this ambitious vision."

Looking Ahead

As JS Group celebrates its 10-year milestone, the focus remains on the future. "The past decade has been extraordinary, but the possibilities ahead are even greater," said Dato Jack Yap. "With the values of T.O.P. guiding us, we will continue to rise, innovate, and strengthen the bonds that define our success."

Reflecting on the journey, Okhna Koy Le San shared, "Tonight, we celebrate not just our accomplishments, but the people who made them possible. As we look ahead, we know that trust, openness, and partnership will continue to be our compass toward even greater achievements."

The evening concluded with a sense of optimism, excitement, and celebration, as guests reflected on JS Group's enduring legacy and enjoyed the memorable atmosphere of this milestone occasion.

