JSAUX Unveils FlipGo Horizon Dual Monitor at CES 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech leader JSAUX has launched the FlipGo Horizon , an innovative portable dual monitor, at CES in Las Vegas. As the newest addition to its award-winning FlipGo lineup, this monitor supports seamless screen rotation and compatibility with 13" to 16" laptops. Designed for professionals, remote workers, and digital nomads, the FlipGo Horizon enhances productivity and portability. Attendees can experience it firsthand at the JSAUX booth in LVCC South Hall 1, Booth 32344.

FlipGo Horizon Overview

The FlipGo Horizon introduces groundbreaking features, including support for multiple screen orientations, seamless compatibility with devices like phones and tablets, and a compact, foldable design. Ideal for multitasking, it offers flexible single or dual-screen setups and doesn't require driver installation. JSAUX will showcase this innovative product at CES ahead of its Kickstarter campaign launch in Q1 2025.

Key Features

Compact Portability : Foldable design for easy storage and transport.

: Foldable design for easy storage and transport. Seamless Screen Rotation : Effortlessly switch between landscape and portrait modes.

: Effortlessly switch between landscape and portrait modes. Magnetic Design : Snap-on screens and attach compatible devices using built-in magnets.

: Snap-on screens and attach compatible devices using built-in magnets. Plug-and-Play Functionality : Ready to use out of the box with no drivers required.

: Ready to use out of the box with no drivers required. Enhanced Productivity : Perfect for multitasking professionals.

: Perfect for multitasking professionals. Wide Compatibility: Works with Windows, Linux, macOS, and laptops from 13" to 16".

About the FlipGo Series

The FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor, a 2024 iF and Red Dot Design Award winner, is tailored for creatives, financial analysts, and remote workers. Available in three sizes (13.5", 15.6" Lite, and 16"), it provides unparalleled convenience and efficiency. With just one USB-C cable, users can connect up to two additional screens, boosting productivity and transforming remote work setups.

About JSAUX

Since 2016, JSAUX has earned a global reputation for quality and innovation, serving over 20 million customers in 100+ countries. Known for its Amazon #1 best-selling products, JSAUX has dominated the Steam Deck accessories market for two consecutive years and continues to expand into new categories. From gaming peripherals to portable monitors and iPhone accessories, JSAUX's customer-centric approach drives its success.

Contact us at [email protected], and follow JSAUX on social media for updates.

