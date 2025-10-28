JSBio Strengthens Commitment to Power Cellular Agriculture Commercialization

Building on biopharma expertise, JSBio drives scalable innovation and partnerships to advance the cellular agriculture industry.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JSBio, a leading cell culture media manufacturer and service provider in the APAC region, is deepening its commitment to cellular agriculture to accelerate the industry's path toward industrialization and sustainability.

"Cellular agriculture is a breakthrough technology that enables the production of real animal ingredients directly from cells. It offers a powerful way to strengthen food security and promote sustainability," said Shun Luo, Founder of JSBio. "This expansion is a natural next step for us, extending our mission from advancing human health to supporting the long-term wellbeing of both people and the planet."

With over a decade of experience in large-scale biopharmaceutical production, JSBio has developed and manufactured more than 200 serum-free cell culture media products tailored to diverse cell types. In recent years, the company has collaborated closely with cultivated meat pioneers, drawing on those insights, JSBio developed its "CellKey® Series" of culture media to support the unique demands of cultivated meat production while incorporating food-grade components at industrial scale. In addition to supplying media, JSBio provides process optimization support to help clients improve yields, maintain cell health, and scale efficiently.

"For existing cultivated meat clients, JSBio offers culture media at less than one US dollar per liter," said Louis Cheung, Chief Operating Officer of JSBio. "As we expand our supply chain and adopt new technologies to boost productivity, we anticipate further reductions in cost. With over 6,000 tons of annual capacity across several sites, JSBio operates Asia's largest dry powder culture media network— positioning us to deliver both scale and affordability to our partners."

JSBio also announced its membership in the APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA), underscoring its commitment to building strategic partnerships and driving regional innovation. With Asia-based operations, the company offers cultivated meat producers close access to emerging APAC markets and the expertise needed to expand their businesses.

"JSBio is among the most capable players in Asia for culture media innovation and scalable bioprocess support," said Peter Yu, Program Director of the APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture. "With their regional leadership and solid expertise, JSBio will help global players scale efficiently in Asia and advance commercialization."

JSBio will participate in the Singapore International Agri-Food Week (SIAW) and an industry event in Tokyo in November, inviting cultivated meat companies and innovators to meet in person to explore partnership and growth opportunities.

About JSBio

JSBio is a leading cell culture media manufacturer and service provider based in Shanghai, with operations in South Korea and the United States. Building on over a decade of biopharma experience, JSBio delivers serum-free formulations, food-grade components, and process development support to help cellular agriculture companies scale efficiently while meeting food safety standards. Expanding its mission from advancing human health to promoting planetary well-being, JSBio leverages its Asia-based operations, regional networks, and cost-efficient production to collaborate with innovators worldwide and drive the growth of next-generation cellular agriculture technologies.

