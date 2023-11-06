Jumpshot Singapore Unveils: FIBA-Endorsed 3x3 Basketball Extravaganza in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumpshot Singapore, a premier sports media, events and entertainment company, is delighted to announce the upcoming FIBA-endorsed 3x3 basketball event in Singapore, happening on January 6-7, 2024. This inaugural event is made possible through a collaborative effort with their valued partner Bukit Panjang Plaza, located in the residential area of Bukit Panjang in the north-western region of Singapore.

Jumpshot Singapore, in collaboration with Bukit Panjang Plaza, is set to deliver a thrilling spectacle for basketball enthusiasts and sports fans alike. This event will showcase top-tier entertainment and feature renowned guests from the world of basketball. With 12 men's and 12 women's teams competing, the tournament promises to be a true celebration of global 3x3 basketball talent.

Addressing the nation's dream to have Singapore on the map in the 3x3 category, Jumpshot Singapore is proud to have the support of Sport Singapore (SportSG) in making this inaugural FIBA-endorsed 3x3 basketball event in Singapore a reality.

Marcus Tan, Chief, Sport Development Group, is looking to run more grassroots-based community competitions for basketball enthusiasts and sports fans alike. "3x3 is a fast-paced, exciting basketball format which we hope to grow and introduce to more Singaporeans. Watching top regional teams play on home ground will inspire our children and youth to join in and learn from the best in the sport. We are very encouraged by Jumpshot Singapore's support in organising the event and we hope more like-minded members of the basketball fraternity will join us to bring 3x3 to the next level."

In the words of Esther Quek, CEO of Jumpshot Singapore: "We take immense pride in our role within this FIBA-endorsed 3x3 basketball spectacle, which not only spotlights the remarkable basketball talent on the global stage but also harmonises with our dedication to bolstering Singapore's 3x3 basketball aspirations. This event marks a pivotal milestone on the path toward that vision, and we are genuinely thrilled to be an integral part of this journey."

Teams in both the Men's and Women's divisions will compete for exciting prizes and substantial cash rewards:

Men's Division: 1st Place: USD 10,000, 2nd Place: USD 5,000

Women's Division: 1st Place: USD 5,000, 2nd Place: USD 2,500

Mr Chew Hock Chye, General Manager of Bukit Panjang Plaza said: "3x3 basketball is quickly gaining momentum in Singapore and we are excited to partner with Jumpshot Singapore to host the FIBA-endorsed 3x3 basketball event at Bukit Panjang Plaza. This partnership shows our commitment to bring events and activities that will excite our shoppers and the community residing in the north-west region of Singapore. "

In addition to team prizes, individual excellence will be recognised. The Most Valuable Players (MVPs) from both divisions will each receive USD 200. The winners of the 2-point shootout and Dunk Contest will also claim their share of the glory, with USD 200 and USD 500 prizes, respectively sponsored by Team Xtreme.

The FIBA-endorsed international 3x3 basketball event is set to attract teams from across Asia, with participants expected from Mongolia, Australia, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Singapore. This diverse lineup promises intense competition and exciting matchups that will captivate basketball fans worldwide.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Esther Quek, CEO of Jumpshot Singapore at [email protected]

Our Partners

Organised by: Jumpshot Singapore

Supported by: Sport Singapore

Venue Partner: Bukit Panjang Plaza

Logistic Partner: TND Group

Healthcare Partner: The Rehab Lab

Official Broadcaster: KOTC Sport Pte. Ltd.

Official Sport Drink: Gatorade

Official Ball: Molten

Official Hotel: Hotel Royal

Sponsor: Amazin' Graze, Team Xtreme

About Jumpshot Singapore

Jumpshot Singapore is a leading sports media, events and entertainment company dedicated to promoting and showcasing the best of sports talent and events across the globe. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jumpshot Singapore continues to elevate the fan experience through exciting events and partnerships locally and internationally.

About Sport Singapore

As the national sports agency, Sport Singapore's core purpose is to inspire the Singapore spirit and transform Singapore through sport. Through innovative, fun and meaningful sporting experiences, our mission is to reach out and serve communities across Singapore with passion and pride. With Vision 2030 – Singapore's sports master plan, our mandate goes beyond winning medals. Sport Singapore uses sport to create greater sporting opportunities and access, more inclusivity and integration as well as broader development of capabilities. Sport Singapore works with a vast network of public-private-people sector partners for individuals to live better through sport.

To find out more, visit SportSG's websites at www.sportsingapore.gov.sg and https://www.activesgcircle.gov.sg/ .

About Bukit Panjang Plaza

Bukit Panjang Plaza (BPP) is located in the high-density residential area of Bukit Panjang in the north-western region of Singapore. Besides the surrounding estates of Bukit Panjang, Cashew Park, Chestnut Drive and Hillview, BPP also caters to families and residents from Teck Whye, Choa Chu Kang and Upper Bukit Timah precincts.

About The Rehab Lab

The Rehab Lab stands at the forefront of sports injuries and rehabilitative solutions, championing the mission of empowering every individual to move better, live stronger and pain-free at their fullest potential. With a passionate team of clinical experts amassing over two decades of collective experience, The Rehab Lab has solidified its reputation as an authority in injury prevention and rehabilitation. At the heart of the company lies their unwavering commitment and unparalleled care, while adopting an active movement-based approach integrated with evidence-based practices. Their commitment to orchestrating transformative outcomes and improving the lives of every individual from all age groups, from elite athletes to sedentary deskbound workers sets them apart in the industry.

About KOTC Sports Pte. Ltd.

KOTC Sports Pte Ltd headquartered in Singapore and located in various regions such as Singapore , Malaysia , Taiwan and Philippines ,stands at the intersection of sports and technology, driving a new era of athlete performance and fan engagement. At the heart of their innovation lies the KOTC AI App, a groundbreaking tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver insightful analytics, tailored training regimes, and personalized fan experiences. This application underscores KOTC's commitment to merging tech-centric solutions with sports, ensuring athletes achieve their zenith while offering fans an immersive experience like never before.

About Gatorade

From the World's No.1 Sports Drink - Gatorade rehydrates, replenishes, and refuels athletes. Maintain high level of performance when it matters the most. No carbonation, no caffeine.

About Molten

MOLTEN is one of the largest Game Ball manufacturers in the world that designed, developed and manufactured Game Ball such as Football, Futsal, Basketball, Volleyball, Netball and Handball which prioritized creation and innovation and are committed to staying on the cutting edge of technological development. Molten Basketball was the Official Ball of the 28th SEA Games Singapore 2015 and the previous SEA Games.

About Amazin' Graze

Since its inception in August 2015, Amazin' Graze has been on a mission to make health accessible to all, inspiring people to embrace healthier choices every day. From its humble beginnings in a small kitchen, the company has grown into a global phenomenon, spreading its passion for deliciously healthy natural granola and snacks across 10 countries. Amazin' Graze was born out of a vision to revolutionize traditional snacks, such as granola and nut mixes, by infusing them with Asian-inspired flavors like Coconut, Pandan, Matcha, Curry, and Lemongrass. Faced with the realization of an increasingly unhealthy lifestyle and diet in Asia, the founders embarked on a journey to bring about positive change by creating nutritious and tasty alternatives.

