JUNG KWAN JANG launches student-specialized brand I.PASS for physical strength, immunity, and memory all at once

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I.PASS, a student-specialized brand that was renewed and launched through JUNG KWAN JANG red ginseng of KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.), is a health functional food that can manage memory, immunity, and physical strength all at once.

JUNG KWAN JANG's I.PASS is the representative youth health brand of Korea, purchased by 950,000 parents from 2013 to 2023, recording cumulative sales of approximately 400 billion won($296 million) during the corresponding period. I.PASS, which cares for growth, physical strength, and learning through age-specific customized health design to elementary, middle, and high school students based on Cheong Kwan Jang's 124 years of tradition and know-how, has recorded first in youth red ginseng sales for 9 consecutive years until 2022.

In order to care for the physical strength, memory, and immunity of children who usually look tired, JUNG KWAN JANG I-Pass, which has become a MUST for students in recognition of its functionality by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, is recommended.

Asia's high enthusiasm for education is well known worldwide in Singapore, the official national exam PSLE taken in the 6th grade of elementary school is so important that they should prepare from an early age. In Vietnam, parents pray for their children to pass the exam at the Temple of Literature, the first national university before the college entrance exam. In Korea, parents pray for their children to pass the exam by visiting churches, cathedrals, and temples, etc.

Thailand is also a representative country where people invest a lot in children's education. Koreans have high enthusiasm for education, spending 26 trillion Korean Won($20 billion) on private education in 2022. During the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), airplanes are prohibited from taking off and landing, working hours are adjusted. Private academies are crowded with students till late at night around the year.

Korean parents purchase JUNG KWAN JANG red ginseng for the health of their children who are studying while reducing their sleeping time. JUNG KWAN JANG red ginseng, the Number 1 brand in the global ginseng retail market share for 10 consecutive years, is a health functional food officially recognized by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as being able to help improve immunity, fatigue, memory, blood flow and antioxidation through inhibition of platelet aggregation.

