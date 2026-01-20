Jungheinrich Launches New Value Brand 'AntOn by Jungheinrich' in Asia-Pacific

Jungheinrich expands its Asia-Pacific portfolio with the launch of AntOn by Jungheinrich

Initial range includes 2.0t, 2.5t, 3.0t and 3.5t [1] lithium-ion forklift trucks and a PTL 1.5 lithium-ion pallet truck with the portfolio set to expand towards a full product range

Launch supports Jungheinrich's Strategy 2030+ [2] through strategic portfolio expansion

Asia-Pacific material handling value segment projected to grow at 8.1% by 2030

Jungheinrich invites new distributors to join its regional partner network

Increase in demand for scalable fleets in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan region due to rapid growth in e-commerce, retail distribution, and light manufacturing

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungheinrich, today, announced the Asia-Pacific launch of "AntOn by Jungheinrich", a new value-focused material handling brand designed for businesses seeking reliable, straightforward, and cost-effective solutions for everyday operations.

AntOn by Jungheinrich delivers proven reliability, supported by German safety standards and testing expertise. Across the region, sustainability programmes and fleet modernisation initiatives are accelerating the shift toward electrified material handling equipment, reinforcing demand for lithium-ion solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and total cost of ownership.

The initial AntOn portfolio includes CBH 2.0, CBM 2.5, 3.0 and 3.5 Tonne electric forklifts, delivering strong load capacities of 2,000 kg, 2,500 kg, 3,000 kg and 3,500 kg, travel speeds up to 17 km/h, and advanced lithium-ion batteries for rapid charging and extended operation, long service life, and minimal maintenance for reliable, efficient material handling in APAC markets. The compact PTL 1.5 pallet truck features a 1,500 kg load capacity, and an additional battery slot for continuous performance. The portfolio is set to expand towards a full product range in the future.

The launch responds to strong growth in the Asia-Pacific material handling "value" segment, which is projected to expand at 8.1% by 2030, driven by accelerating industrialisation, logistics expansion, and construction activity across India and Southeast Asia, alongside ongoing diversification of regional supply chains like Australia and New Zealand.

While China remains a high-volume material handling market with steady growth of approximately 6% CAGR, faster expansion is occurring across India and Southeast Asia, where manufacturing relocation, warehousing demand, and infrastructure investment are reshaping regional logistics requirements.

In Southeast Asian markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan region, rapid growth in e-commerce, retail distribution, and light manufacturing is increasing demand for scalable fleets that balance upfront investment with dependable day-to-day performance. At the same time, rising labour costs and higher utilisation rates are pushing customers to focus more closely on total cost of ownership.

"The AntOn by Jungheinrich brand is a new product line combining ease of use, reliability and cost-effectiveness," said Nadine Despineux, Member of the Board of Management, Sales at Jungheinrich. "We are specifically targeting companies that are looking for cost-effective and straightforward solutions for typical warehouse and transport requirements."

Following a successful European debut with strong sales, AntOn by Jungheinrich is now available to customers in Asia-Pacific, supported through multi-channel sales, including e-commerce, direct sales, and selected partners and distributors.

"With more than 70 years of material handling expertise, Jungheinrich delivers end-to-end solutions supported by an established parts and service network across Asia-Pacific," said Manojit Acharya, Vice President, Jungheinrich APAC. "AntOn by Jungheinrich extends our offering to customers for whom reliability, simplicity, and value matter most, delivering cost-effective solutions that get the job done."

'To ensure customers beyond our current sales channels benefit from this value, we are looking to partner with distributors through the global AntOn by Jungheinrich distributor network, supported by a reliable, cost-effective product range, strong regional parts availability, best-in-class partner relationship tools."

This launch reinforces Jungheinrich's commitment to making high-quality, reliable material handling solutions accessible to a broader range of businesses across Asia-Pacific, in line with the company's Strategy 2030+ vision.

For more information on the AntOn by Jungheinrich range, please visit: www.jungheinrich.com.sg or www.jungheinrich.com.my

Interested in becoming an AntOn distributor? Please contact us directly at [email protected]

About Jungheinrich

As one of the world's leading providers of material handling solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for more than 70 years. As a pioneer in the sector, the family-owned listed business is committed to creating the warehouse of the future. In the 2024 financial year, Jungheinrich and its workforce of around 21,000 employees generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The global network comprises 12 production plants and service and sales companies in 42 countries. In the APAC region, the company has established seven direct sales units and over 14 partner countries, supported by a robust team of Key Account and After Sales professionals. Find out more at https://www.jungheinrich.com.sg or www.jungheinrich.com.my

