JungKwanJang Launches Online Stores in Thailand, Accelerating Expansion into the Southeast Asian Market

Launches on Thailand's largest retail platforms, 7-Eleven and All Online , through a partnership with major conglomerate CP Group

Targets health- and beauty-conscious Thai millennials with key products like Everytime and Hongsamwon

and Gains strong local attention through the hit variety show "The Celeb Wars", solidifying its image as a leading K-health brand

BANGKOK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading health supplement brand JungKwanJang is accelerating its global expansion, including Southeast Asia, by launching its products on major online shopping platforms in Thailand.

Through a new partnership with Thailand's global conglomerate CP Group, Korea Ginseng Corp.(KGC) has launched signature products such as Everytime (Grapefruit/Lemon) and Hongsamwon on the online malls of 7-Eleven and All Online.

Everytime Grapefruit(left), HongSamWon(Right)

These products target Thailand's key young adult consumers, which is highly interested in K-health and K-beauty. KGC will continue marketing efforts that emphasize product quality and match local lifestyles.

Building on its CP Group partnership, KGC plans to expand into more Thai distribution channels and pursue strategic marketing across ASEAN.

Recently, JungKwanJang products like Everytime and Hongsamwon appeared on Thailand's popular variety show "The Celeb Wars," earning strong local responses. The show introduced JungKwanJang as Korea's representative red ginseng brand, and the brand's influencer finished as runner-up, further boosting the brand's local visibility after the broadcast.

Beyond Thailand, KGC is actively pursuing business expansion throughout the ASEAN region. In June last year, the company held an exclusive brand event at Suria KLCC, a landmark shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, offering tastings of Everytime and Hongsamwon and engaging local consumers through various brand events.

In Singapore, JungKwanJang has successfully established a modern herbal retail chain through partnerships with major malls and department stores, selling core products such as Everytime and Good Base (Pomegranate/Aronia). In Vietnam, the brand continues to achieve steady sales growth through localized marketing and brand communication, earning 'Korean Health Food Brand of the Year' award in 2023.

Furthermore, JungKwanJang red ginseng was showcased at the 2025 APEC Summit in Korea, with products placed in the accommodations of delegates from the U.S., China, Thailand, and other nations as a symbol of Korean health culture.

A KGC representative said, "With global interest in health rising and the functional food market growing, we plan to expand into Southeast Asia, starting with Thailand, develop products tailored to local needs, and strengthen marketing to bring the JungKwanJang brand closer to consumers."

Recognized as Korea's leading health supplement brand, JungKwanJang has long been loved by consumers worldwide, including in China and the United States. According to Euromonitor, JungKwanJang has ranked No. 1 in global red ginseng retail sales for 11 consecutive years, and in 2024, it held a 46% market share in the global ginseng retail market.

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)