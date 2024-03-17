Just 2% of Australia's financial services firms prepared for new mandated climate disclosures

SYDNEY, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research released today by global management consultancy Baringa shows only a handful of financial services firms are ready for proposed mandatory climate disclosures in 2025.

The research comes ahead of proposed amendments to the ASIC Act and Corporations Act which will require large businesses and financial institutions to disclose how they are quantifying and integrating climate change considerations through their business.

Disclosures will need to sit alongside financial reporting obligations under chapter 2M of the Corporations Act.

"The Treasury is certainly sending a clear message to Australia's CFOs and CROs," said Chris Nott, a Partner at Baringa in Australia.

"Our analysis shows that while many firms are disclosing widely, they're not disclosing deeply," he said.

"The better prepared companies are focusing their efforts on the credibility of their disclosures rather than simply just trying to clear the compliance hurdle" he said.

"These new Standards are beginning to drive a fundamental change in financial reporting, and are raising the bar for company directors and executives now accountable for the accuracy and credibility of these disclosures," Mr. Nott said.

The research looked at more than 100 companies, including ASX 200, funds and large unlisted financial institutions. Baringa found while most firms are often disclosing, they lack depth, particularly superannuation and asset management firms. It also found:

Low industry-wide capability to assess financial impacts.

Unlisted financial institutions are well behind the curve.

Insurers are struggling with climate transition metrics, and transition planning is rare.

Large banks have a good baseline to assess climate and financial impacts, however physical risk disclosures require more work. Smaller banks lack detail across the board.

Baringa also identified the most common gaps and obstacles for firms:

Quality quantitative climate scenario analysis.

Systems and data which can be leveraged for disclosures and deliver commercial value.

Internal alignment, training at Board level and development of enduring capability.

A Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the coming weeks.

