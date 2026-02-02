JustMarkets Starts 2026 on a High Note: New Regulatory Status, Premium Awards, Refined IB Conditions, and Focus on Education

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustMarkets, a global online trading platform, opens a 2026 chapter with a huge edge. Last year brought it a 5th regulatory license, recognition from market-leading organizations, and a complete refresh of trading tools, ed-resources, and partnership conditions. These efforts expanded JustMarkets to 3 million clients from 160 countries, over 50 industry awards, and 23-language support services.

JustMarkets closed the year with strong impact, aiming for major breakthroughs by 2026.

The platform features access to more than 260 trading instruments across Forex, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Precious Metals, and Digital Assets. Traders can enjoy flexible account options starting at a $10 deposit, leverage up to 1:3000, tight & competitive spreads, swap-free opportunity, and many more. With such a solid foundation, the current year promises to be even more victorious and fruitful for the company.

5th Well-Deserved & Globally Recognized License

2025 brought something that really matters: stronger regulatory backing. JustMarkets got a license from the BVI Financial Services Commission – its fifth regulatory authorization, joining FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CySEC. This achievement demonstrates the company's unshakable commitment to compliance and thorough excellence.

Equally important, it gives traders the confidence to keep calm and not worry about safety. Traders trade, partners scale, and everyone is certain that their capital is well-protected.

Honors from Gold-Standard FinTech Institutions

JustMarkets showed superiority across key global markets throughout 2025. The team received (and keeps receiving) awards for client-focused innovations from so many corners of the world.

Among the recent ones are:

Best Trading Conditions at JFEX 2025

Best IB/Affiliate Program at MEAD 2025

Best Broker in MENA at UF AWARDS 2025

Best CFD Broker in APAC at FED 2025

Most Innovative Broker at UF AWARDS 2025

Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions at MEFM AWARDS 2025

These trophies came from different continents – SEA, MENA, LATAM, APAC – proving that what JustMarkets does works for traders with their specific needs, preferred markets, and goals, making the company an amazing choice for beginners and pros.

Phenomenal Boost in the App, IB Program, and More

To make the trader experience intuitive and refine overall operational efficiency to the maximum, JustMarkets launched some noteworthy things. Its Introducing Broker program now delivers better partner tools and more rewarding compensation structures, providing IBs with two commission types: fixed per lot and percentage from spread.

However, the team didn't stop at refining partner programs – education became a major focus. The platform posted regular market analysis, rolled out webinars for continuous learning, hosted challenging contests, and built the "All-in-One Trading Guide," a complete knowledge base covering everything from fundamentals to advanced strategies.

The Support Hub got a full overhaul, now offering 24/7 help in 23 languages from people who understand trading, not just customer service scripts. Withdrawal processing became faster. And the mobile apps for Android and iOS were re-engineered from the ground up, delivering a high-performance interface that offers the full technical depth even on the go.

Bold Goals – Expansion in Every Single Respect

As the platform moves to the new chapter, every upgrade points to one big goal – making sure traders have everything they need. This goes beyond growth. It's leadership. Ownership. A promise to clients to stay ahead, listen, and deliver value at every step. But what matters most – JustMarkets is just getting started. The best trading future is yet to come. And JustMarkets, side-by-side with other financial whales, is already building it.

SOURCE Just Global Markets Ltd