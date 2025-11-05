JW Marriott and Marimekko Invite Guests to Discover Joyful Experiences and Mindful Living

Finnish creativity meets mindful luxury through curated stay experiences, culinary moments, and creative encounters across Greater China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils its unique collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko in Greater China. As part of JW Marriott's marketing campaign "Stay in the Moment", the partnership brings together Marimekko's joyful artistry and JW Marriott's mindful approach to luxury. Through a series of immersive experiences, including "Blissful Stay"- themed rooms and suites, pop-up installations, afternoon teas, and creative workshops, the collaboration offers a playful encounter between mindful luxury and bold prints and colors, creating a visually delightful and uplifting experience for the senses.

"Blissful Stay with Marimekko" Themed Room

"We are honored to partner with Marimekko to present a new perspective on modern luxury," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "This collaboration brings together bold prints and colors and serene luxury, creating an environment filled with optimism and energy that allows our guests to feel both joyful and revitalized."

"We are excited to showcase Marimekko's world-renowned art of printmaking at nine esteemed JW Marriott hotels. The dialogue between Marimekko's bold and colorful lifestyle universe with JW Marriott's holistic approach to mindful luxury brings something new and surprising to our joint audiences and exemplifies our life-long mission to bring joy and color to the everyday lives of people", said Natacha Defrance, Senior Vice President, Sales, Region East at Marimekko.

At its heart, this collaboration is about redefining modern luxury for a discerning audience. It weaves together Marimekko's bold take on self-expression with JW Marriott's cultivated calm, offering a joyful space that is both visually stimulating and deeply restorative. This is a new narrative for travelers who seek not just to see, but to feel.

Curated Experiences that Inspire Mindful Living

Exclusive Themed Rooms | Blissful Stay with Marimekko

Nine JW Marriott hotels across Shanghai, Hong Kong, Beijing, Chengdu, and Xi'an will introduce Marimekko-themed suites and guest rooms. Timeless patterns will adorn details such as bedding, tea sets, bathrobes, and towels. A complimentary Marimekko tote bag will also be provided as an exclusive gift, creating a visually and tactilely delightful stay.

Collaborative Afternoon Tea & Workshops | Artful Encounters

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong and JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong will launch collaborative afternoon tea experiences inspired by Marimekko prints. Select hotels will also host artisanal workshops, inviting guests to discover tranquility and joy through creative expression.

From November 6 to March 9, 2026, the "Blissful Stay with Marimekko" package and Collaborative Afternoon Tea are available at select JW Marriott hotels across Greater China. Detailed reservation information will be announced soon.

Shanghai Pop-Up: Bringing " The Art of Joyful Sojourns " to Life

A highlight of the collaboration, JW Marriott and Marimekko will jointly present an exclusive limited-time pop-up space in Shanghai from November 7 to 9, 2025. Set within the historic Hotung House, the space features a warm-toned backdrop accented by dynamic paper art installations and botanical decorations, inviting guests to a poetic "dance with nature" within a serene yet vibrant artistic sanctuary.

Guests are welcomed with an affirmation card and invited to write a letter to themselves, beginning a mindful journey inward. At the heart of the space is a custom-designed Serene Space—a signature brand proof point for JW Marriott—featuring an artistic paper installation inspired by nature. The pop-up infuses JW Garden's natural inspiration throughout, from specially crafted beverages and fresh pastries at the JW temporary café to an aromatic wall of herbs. A curated selection of Marimekko products will also be available in a dedicated retail area. A series of immersive workshops, including fragrance blending, scented oil tablet crafting, and pet-friendly sessions, brings together Marimekko's vibrant aesthetics with JW Marriott's philosophy.

This collaboration reflects JW Marriott's vision of modern luxury, where each experience is crafted with intention, encouraging guests to slow down, connect, and find balance in the present. Guided by a deep appreciation for nature and mindful living, the brand continues to create meaningful moments of connection and calm for travelers across the globe.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 125 JW Marriott hotels in 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 540 landmark hotels and resorts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About M arimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish design house and one of the first lifestyle design brands in the world. Founded in 1951, Marimekko is globally renowned for its art of printmaking. Marimekko's lifelong mission is to bring color and joy into lives and homes everywhere and encourage people to be happy as they are. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 480 people. www.marimekko.com

