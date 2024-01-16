JW MARRIOTT PHU QUOC HOSTS 'THE LUXURY INTERSECTION': A LUNAR NEW YEAR CULINARY SPECTACLE WITH CHEFS FROM JW MARRIOTT HOTEL SEOUL AND THE RITZ-CARLTON, GUANGZHOU

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 10 to 17, 2024, in an unrivaled celebration of luxury and cultural diversity, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa proudly announces "The Luxury Intersection" – an exclusive Lunar New Year event that transcends culinary boundaries. Renowned chefs from two of the most prestigious luxury brands, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul and The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, will converge at this enchanting destination to curate an exquisite fusion of Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean cuisine - exclusively hosted at JW Marriott Phu Quoc.

The Luxury Intersection - A collaboration between JW Marriott Phu Quoc, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul and The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou Chef Jeongsoo Choi from JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, Chef Bob Chen from The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, along with Chef Nhuong and Executive Pastry Chef Gin Nguyen from JW Marriott Phu Quoc will orchestrate this Pan-Asian culinary event Nestled by Khem Beach of Phu Quoc, Vietnam JW Marriott Phu Quoc is a luxury haven with a unique 19th-century Lamarck University concept

LUXURY UNVEILED: HARMONIZING JW MARRIOTT AND THE RITZ-CARLTON ELEGANCE

Just as intersecting paths create meaningful interactions, "The Luxury Intersection" is a space where chefs from JW Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton cross culinary borders to collaborate, inspire, and craft an extraordinary gastronomic experience. The stellar talents of Chef Jeongsoo Choi from JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, Chef Bob Chen from The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, along with Chef Nhuong, the Head Chef of Vietnamese Kitchen and Executive Pastry Chef Gin Nguyen from JW Marriott Phu Quoc, take center stage at "The Luxury Intersection", orchestrating an extraordinary culinary experience that goes beyond mere indulgence.

THREE DESTINATIONS. TWO LUXURY BRANDS. ONE EXTRAVAGANZA.

Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of the two luxury brands' legacies, this collaboration symbolizes a graceful fusion of cultures and an embodiment of shared values and standards of distinction. From February 10 - 17, 2024, guests can embark on a transcendent culinary odyssey that spans the rich landscapes of Phu Quoc, Seoul, and Guangzhou. This captivating event seamlessly unites the flavors of Vietnam, Korea, and China, creating a harmonious symphony of tastes that pays homage to the cultural richness of Asia. From the Pan Asia grandeur buffets at Tempus Fugit to the exquisite set dinner at the fine-dining haven, Pink Pearl, or the Tet-themed afternoon tea at elegant French & Co., every element of this culinary extravaganza is meticulously curated. Cap it off with sommelier-selected premium spirits at the Department of Chemistry Bar, promising a gastronomic experience that not only delights but celebrates the essence of three distinct cultures.

Learn more about "The Luxury Intersection" at www.marriott.com/offers/the-luxury-intersection-off-101480/

Guests can book "Distinctly Elevated by JW" - a special resort-credit room package, allowing guests to savor the delectable gastronomic offerings with a daily resort credit from $62* per room. (Terms and conditions applied). Book now at www.marriott.com/offers/distinctly-elevated-off-101696/

About JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Edging the sand and surf of Khem Beach, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa is a luxury haven amid a stunning travel destination. What was once a 19th-century French university has been reimagined as an eclectically themed, lavish beachfront playground by renowned resort architect Bill Bensley. JW Marriott Phu Quoc welcomes you with luxury rooms and suites with private balconies, along with beautifully appointed villas, complete with sparkling plunge pools. Ignite your senses with a global range of gourmet cuisine at any of our five sophisticated restaurants and bars. Lounge by the mosaic-tiled, seashell-shaped pool or on the immaculate white sands of our beach, or rejuvenate your well-being with locally inspired massage, beauty and luxury wellness therapies at Spa by JW.

