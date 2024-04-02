JW Marriott Surabaya Welcomes Families With Carnival Program During Holiday Idul Fitri

Carnival Idul Fitri will ready to welcome families from April 10 until April 14, 2024, starts from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., located on the Level 4 in the Oasis Poolside. Plan your Idul Fitri holiday in advanced, book our Family by JW room package to enjoy full access to our Carnival. Families will be spoiled for choice with an amusement park of games, including Bouncy Houses, Human Claws, a Balloons House, Ring Toss, and Mini Bombom Car, curated not only to bring fun but also to create opportunities for family bonding during Idul Fitri.

No celebration is complete without food and beverage choices that are as festive as the Idul Fitri celebration itself. Be surprised by a refreshing line up of tropical vibes that match with the JW Garden's landscape including fresh Coconut Water, Ice Lollies, Popcorn and Cotton Candy. Should you keen more towards Indonesian culinary, have yourself our savory options such as Bakso Chef Rikki, Satay, and Vegetable Rice Cakes. Savor our food & beverage offerings at a flat price of IDR 50,000 per menus.

Plan and book your well-deserved Idul Fitri holiday with Family by JW room package and get a complimentary access to Carnival Idul Fitri. Relish in all-you-can-eat breakfast for 2 (two) adults and 2 (two) children at Pavilion Restaurant, complimentary JW Tent amenities designed as a children's play area within the room. Furthermore, indulge in access to the Kids Club situated on the Level 4, offering a variety of engaging activities for children, including coloring sessions and cupcake decoration workshops at SBCO. Moreover, convenient access is provides to visit Tunjungan Plaza, one of Surabaya's premier shopping destinations, with shuttle services available hourly.

If you plan to stay with our regular package, you may still enjoy our Carnival Idul Fitri by purchasing an additional IDR 200,000 per person, inclusive of 2 (two) complimentary menu options.

Yudi Hendarsyah as Director of F&B said "Make the most of your stay with our Carnival Idul Fitri, where we offers a meticulously curated array of activities designed for your family, fostering cherished moments of togetherness and celebration during the holiday."

In addition to all of the offerings, you can experience the with your loved ones at JW Marriott Surabaya by conveniently making your reservations through our official website, www.jwmarriottsurabaya.com. For detailed inquiries regarding bookings, event arrangements, and exclusive services, please feel free to reach out to us via our WhatsApp service at 08113529307, or visit our official Instagram account @jwmarriottsby.

