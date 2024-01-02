JW Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Collaboration with 2seventy bio for Autoimmune Disease CAR-T Therapy

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an independent innovative biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, is pleased to announce an exclusive collaboration with 2seventy bio (NASDAQ: TSVT), for the co-development and commercialization of a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy product for autoimmune diseases (AID program) in Greater China.

Pursuant to the collaboration agreement, JW Therapeutics will initiate process development and First-in-Human clinical trial in China, with both parties sharing the cost. Within a specified period, JW Therapeutics will have the right to negotiate for an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the product in Greater China. Additionally, the company will be eligible to receive from 2seventy bio up to high double digit million US dollars development, regulatory, and sales milestones, and potentially royalty payments on worldwide net sales, excluding Greater China.

The strategic alliance is an extension of the partnership that was established in 2022 for the MAGE-A4 program and builds upon JW Therapeutics' cell therapy development capabilities originally designed to more rapidly explore and validate T cell-based immunotherapy therapy products in Greater China.

The decision to enter into this collaboration was based on the shared belief that leveraging the respective resources and expertise of both companies would create mutual benefits and synergy.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for JW Therapeutics as it continues to expand its cell therapy development capabilities. JW Therapeutics believes that this collaboration provides a valuable opportunity to further its mission of developing transformative cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases.

About the AID program

The AID program is a natural extension of 2seventy bio's research and clinical expertise in developing CAR T cell therapies to target B cells and plasma cells, the key cell types that drive the pathobiology of autoimmune disorders. This drug product has been designed to achieve the necessary breadth and depth of target cell depletion to potentially provide a superior outcome for patients suffering from B cell driven autoimmune disease.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEx:2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Since its founding in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built an integrated platform for product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products and the hope of a cure to patients in China and beyond, and to leading the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do – TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. We are building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape. With a deep understanding of the human body's immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we're applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Our research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to "think" smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to our "why" and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

Forward-Looking Statements of JW Therapeutics

