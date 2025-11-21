K-Beauty & K-MediTech Expo Malaysia 2025 Opens to Strong Turnout, Accelerating Cross-Industry Growth in Southeast Asia

PENANG, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Beauty Expo Malaysia 2025 and K-MediTech Expo Malaysia 2025, organized by KINTEX, officially opened today at the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre (PWCC), marking a significant milestone as two of Korea's most recognised industry exhibitions debut together in Malaysia. Running concurrently from 20–22 November, the dual expos have attracted strong attendance from beauty professionals, healthcare practitioners, distributors, retailers, and visitors eager to explore Korea's latest advancements in beauty, cosmetics, medical devices, and healthcare technology. As Southeast Asia experiences rapid growth in both beauty consumption and demand for high-performance medical solutions, the event provides Malaysian businesses and consumers with direct access to more than 150 leading Korean brands and manufacturers.

Visitors filled the exhibition halls from the opening hour, navigating an extensive showcase featuring clinical-grade skincare, derma cosmetics, AI-driven beauty devices, aesthetic tools, diagnostic systems, biosensor solutions, and hospital-use medical equipment. Exhibitors from both sectors have created highly interactive booth experiences, complete with live demonstrations, product launches, sampling activities, and one-on-one consultations tailored to both buyers and general visitors. For many Korean companies, this marks their first participation in a Malaysian exhibition, highlighting the country's position as a strategic gateway for Korean industry expansion across ASEAN markets.

Across both expos, on-ground activities added vibrancy to the opening day. Attendees took part in personal colour analysis sessions, K-style beauty demos, traditional Korean games, and daily lucky draws featuring AEON vouchers and exclusive product sets. The K-game zones and the Photo Zone saw continuous activity as visitors captured and shared their experiences online. Meanwhile, K-MediTech exhibitors conducted live device demonstrations, allowing medical professionals to observe precision diagnostics, AI-enabled systems, and clinic-grade equipment in action. The strong turnout reflects Malaysia's increasing appetite for science-backed skincare, functional beauty, and advanced medical technology—areas where Korea continues to lead globally.

Industry buyers, clinic owners, retailers, e-commerce platforms, and healthcare professionals actively engaged in business discussions throughout the day, with many exhibitors reporting promising interest from potential Malaysian and regional partners. As Korea remains one of the world's top exporters of beauty products and medical devices, the dual expos serve as an essential platform for forging new distribution channels, securing OEM/ODM partnerships, and accelerating cross-border collaboration. Exhibitors emphasised the importance of in-person engagement for product education, clinical evaluation, and long-term business development.

As both exhibitions move into their remaining days, organisers anticipate continued momentum, supported by growing visitor traffic and sustained interest from trade buyers across ASEAN. With its strong exhibitor lineup, immersive visitor experience, and dynamic business activity, the joint K-Beauty & K-MediTech Expo Malaysia 2025 reinforces Penang's rising position as a regional hub for industry trade events and highlights the deepening collaboration between Korea and Southeast Asia across both beauty and healthcare sectors. Visitors are encouraged to walk in or register online for free admission and explore Korea's latest innovations firsthand at PWCC before the exhibitions conclude on 22 November.

