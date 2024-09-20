K-pop Star Miyeon Joins Forces with MGTO to Promote Experience Macao Limited Edition Campaign to Showcase Macao's Unique Charm

MACAO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has partnered with K-pop sensation Miyeon, a member of the popular girl group (G)I-DLE, to promote the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" international promotional campaign. Featuring an exclusive music video and an interactive online game, this campaign aims to attract international audiences, particularly young travelers, to Macao by highlighting Macao's rich culture and vibrant experiences. With this collaboration, MGTO seeks to boost global awareness of Macao as a must-visit destination.

MIYEON(미연) LOVIN’ MY STAY MV | Experience Macao Limited Edition

The campaign includes an exciting online quiz game on the campaign website ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com that gives participants the chance to win unique travel experiences in Macao. Each day, participants can answer three questions about the city, and those who answer all questions correctly will be entered into a draw for one of 100 Limited Edition Prize packages. Participants can follow @visitmacao on Instagram for hints and its Facebook page for updates.

These packages, specially curated in collaboration with Klook, include round-trip flights, premium accommodations, and exclusive cultural experiences, ensuring that winners enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Macao. MGTO also partnered with six integrated resorts, including Galaxy Macao, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China, Wynn, and SJM, to curate these unique experiences.

Macao, a city rich in multicultural charm, has been seen through the eyes of MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She's been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macao and is set to release a special single and music video, Lovin' My Stay, inspired by her journey. As MIYEON explores the city's iconic landmarks, her music will capture Macao's dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her international fan. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travelers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao. The video can be viewed on Instagram and YouTube.

By launching the 'Experience Macao Limited Edition' campaign, MGTO extends an invitation to travelers worldwide to explore a destination that celebrates both tradition and modernity. With creativity and excitement at its core, Macao is ready to welcome new visitors with open arms.

As part of the campaign, MGTO invited seven influencers from Southeast Asia to experience Macao's exclusive offerings in person. The influencers shared their genuine experiences through social media posts. Their adventures covered a variety of cultural, culinary, and entertainment experiences that demonstrate the diversity of what Macao has to offer.

As the international promotional campaign approaches its final stage, MGTO encourages participants to engage with the campaign by visiting ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com and following @visitmacao on Instagram for hints and its Facebook page for updates. This is a unique opportunity to win unforgettable experiences in Macao and discover what makes this city a top destination for travelers.

About Macao

Macao is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage, world-class entertainment, and diverse culinary scene. As a premier travel destination, Macao offers a unique blend of East and West, where ancient traditions meet modern attractions. Whether you're exploring its historic sites, enjoying its bustling nightlife, or savoring its renowned cuisine, Macao promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

SOURCE Macao Government Tourism Office