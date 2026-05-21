K25.ai, Led by Tech Veteran Andy Cheung, Eyes Public Listing as World's First Prediction Market After $100M Valuation Investment from Nasdaq-Listed Strategic Partner

Nasdaq-listed NIVF has made an initial US$2 million strategic investment in K25.ai (with an option for up to US$10M). K25.ai co-founders will join NIVF's board to support deeper strategic alignment, as the partnership accelerates K25.ai's AI-native watch-to-predict platform and APAC expansion. K25.ai is also pursuing a potential public-market pathway, including through a strategic transaction or RTO.

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K25.ai, an APAC-focused AI-native live streaming and watch-to-predict platform, today announced the closing of a US$100 million-valued Pre-A strategic investment round led by NewGenIVF Group Limited (Nasdaq: NIVF) ("NewGenIVF" or "NIVF"), together with an exclusive APAC agency partnership.

NIVF has made an initial US$2 million strategic investment in K25.ai at a US$100 million valuation and has received an option to increase its investment to up to US$10 million.

The strategic relationship brings together K25.ai's AI-powered prediction and information market platform with NIVF's Nasdaq-listed public-market platform, regional network and APAC commercial presence. NIVF is supported by a renowned family-backed shareholder base and brings public-company governance connectivity, capital markets visibility and regional business relationships that may support K25.ai's next stage of development.

Building the AI-Native Watch-to-Predict Category

K25.ai is building a new category at the intersection of artificial intelligence, live streaming, creator monetization and prediction-based information markets.

The platform is designed to allow users to watch, engage and predict around real-time content, including sports, esports, entertainment, creator challenges, cultural events and other APAC-relevant moments in permitted markets.

K25.ai's AI layer is intended to support the prediction market lifecycle, including event discovery, market generation, live content understanding, data extraction, outcome monitoring and resolution workflows. This enables creators, communities and event owners to launch more timely, relevant and scalable prediction events around live content.

Led by Tech Veteran Andy Cheung

K25.ai is led by Mr. Andy Cheung, a veteran technology and digital asset executive with extensive experience scaling high-growth platforms across Web3, fintech, consumer internet and digital advertising.

Mr. Cheung previously served as COO of OKEx (now OKX), where he helped build and scale one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. He also served as CEO of Groupon Hong Kong. In addition, he was previously an Independent Director and Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Architect of Prenetics Global Limited, a Nasdaq-listed health sciences company, where he supported the development of its digital asset treasury strategy and Web3 capital markets positioning.

"Since the early days of exchanges, the biggest challenge has always been making market products simple enough for mainstream users," Mr. Cheung added. "User behavior has evolved from using search engines to social media to LLM, yet the core human need remains unchanged: people crave better ways to discover information and understand what is truly real. We believe AI and live streaming represent the next major frontier. K25.ai is not aiming to be another exchange or online gaming site. We want to become the Google and Meta of this new era. Just as Google transformed how the world discovers information and Meta redefined how people connect and share reality, K25.ai is being built as a new information market layer, where quantified consensus through AI-powered predictions and live streaming empowers millions to discover truth in real time."

Strategic Investment from Nasdaq-Listed NIVF

Through the partnership, NIVF is expected to support K25.ai's commercial development across Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other permitted APAC markets, excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and other restricted jurisdictions.

In connection with the strategic relationship, K25.ai's co-founders, including Mr. Andy Cheung, will join NIVF's board of directors. The board appointments are intended to strengthen alignment between K25.ai and NIVF, support deeper strategic collaboration between the two parties, and provide K25.ai with enhanced public-company governance connectivity as it advances its AI-powered prediction and information market platform.

The partnership is intended to provide K25.ai with strategic capital, regional commercial support, enhanced governance connectivity and broader public-market readiness over time.

"We see K25.ai as a generational opportunity at the intersection of AI and prediction markets," said Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Chairman and CEO of NewGenIVF. "Andy's track record at OKX, Groupon, and Prenetics combined with the explosive growth of this sector, makes this one of the most compelling strategic investments we've evaluated. We're committed to supporting K25.ai's path to becoming a publicly listed category leader in APAC."

Public-Market Vision

K25.ai is building toward a long-term vision of becoming a public-market category leader in AI-powered prediction and information markets.

As prediction markets increasingly converge with AI, live content, creator communities and real-time information signals, K25.ai believes there is an opportunity to establish one of the first publicly visible platforms in the category with a focus on permitted APAC markets.

K25.ai may evaluate potential public-market pathways over time, including a strategic transaction, reverse takeover or other public-market structure, subject to applicable laws, regulatory review, Nasdaq requirements, market conditions, shareholder approvals where required and execution of definitive documentation.

No assurance can be given that K25.ai will pursue or complete any public-market transaction, reverse takeover or strategic transaction, or that K25.ai will become publicly listed.

Market Opportunity

K25.ai believes APAC remains meaningfully underserved by existing prediction market platforms, particularly across localized sports, esports, entertainment, creator-led content and culturally relevant regional events.

By combining AI-assisted market generation, live streaming, creator-led distribution and APAC-localized content, K25.ai aims to transform live streaming from a passive viewing experience into an interactive information market where audiences can participate around live outcomes and creators can unlock new forms of engagement and monetization.

Based on selected publicly reported valuation references for larger global prediction-market companies and internal management analysis, K25.ai's US$100 million valuation represents approximately 0.27% of those selected reported valuation references. This comparison is provided solely for market-context purposes and does not constitute a forecast, target valuation, investment return expectation or representation that K25.ai is comparable to, or will achieve outcomes similar to, any other company.

Geographic Restrictions

K25.ai is not offered to U.S. persons or to users located in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or other restricted jurisdictions. K25.ai intends to operate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in the markets where it is made available.

K25.ai's products and services will only be launched or made available in jurisdictions where such activities are legally permitted, and, where applicable, subject to required licensing, registration, regulatory approvals or exemptions.

About K25.ai

K25.ai is an APAC-focused AI-native live streaming and watch-to-predict platform. The platform combines real-time content, creator communities, AI-assisted event generation and prediction markets to transform live streaming from a passive viewing experience into an interactive information market.

Through K25.ai, users can watch live content, follow creators, participate in community discussions and engage with prediction events linked to real-world outcomes, sports, esports, entertainment, creator challenges and culturally relevant APAC events in permitted markets.

K25.ai uses AI-assisted tools to support event creation, content analysis, data extraction, outcome monitoring and resolution workflows.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding NIVF's initial US$2 million strategic investment in K25.ai, the option to increase the investment to up to US$10 million, the exclusive APAC agency partnership, K25.ai's valuation, commercial development, strategic investment and partnership opportunities, board appointments, deeper strategic collaboration between K25.ai and NIVF, AI-native watch-to-predict model, live streaming engagement, creator monetization, AI-assisted event generation and resolution workflows, market opportunity, public-market readiness, potential public-market pathways, potential strategic transaction, potential reverse takeover, geographic restrictions and expectations regarding future growth and performance.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include market conditions, regulatory developments, competition, execution risk, user and creator adoption, platform engagement, financing risks, Nasdaq compliance requirements, shareholder approval requirements, the ability to exercise the option on expected terms or at all, the ability to complete or implement commercial partnerships, the ability to complete or maintain board appointments, the ability to pursue or complete any future public-market pathway, strategic transaction or reverse takeover, geographic restrictions and other risks.

K25.ai undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

K25.ai Media Contact

[email protected]

K25.ai Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

K25.ai Partnership Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE K25.ai