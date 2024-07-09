Kabuni Pioneers a New Era of Community Ownership with Tokenised Shares on Polygon Blockchain

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabuni, a groundbreaking platform committed to unlock the human potential in every community to elevate life, proudly announces the tokenisation of its shares on the Polygon blockchain. This strategic move coincides with the relocation of Kabuni's headquarters to Switzerland, a global hub for blockchain innovation, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Web3 space.

Kabuni is creating a new category for volunteering by leveraging blockchain technology. With over 1 billion volunteers globally, according to the latest UN report, Kabuni is poised to transform the way individuals contribute to their communities. Volunteers receive a wallet, identity, and verified skills, enabling them to invest their time and money in meaningful projects on the Kabuni LAUNCHPAD. By bringing all these elements on-chain, Kabuni creates a transparent and rewarding ecosystem. Volunteers, whom we call ChangeMakers, are rewarded with Kabuni COIN, which they can spend, donate, or invest in impactful projects, thereby generating real value. Kabuni COIN is supported by brands, communities, and individuals who fund projects that matter to them, ensuring a steady flow of rewards for volunteer efforts. Similar to how Airbnb and Uber have utilised the spare capacity of homes and cars, Kabuni is transforming how and where volunteers spend their time and passion, defining a new category in the process.

In a groundbreaking move, Kabuni Shares (KBS) are now available for direct purchase through Kabuni.com ahead of their Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Taurus, a Swiss-based and regulated platform that will tokenise Kabuni Shares and provide a robust primary and secondary trading market. This innovative approach makes Kabuni the world's first company to have both its utility token, Kabuni COIN, and its shares traded on the Polygon blockchain, setting a new standard for global equity markets transitioning to this transformative technology. Kabuni will also relocate its headquarters to Switzerland, offering regulatory clarity and a thriving blockchain ecosystem.

Nimesh Patel, Founder of Kabuni, stated, "We believe in the true power of community and blockchain. Our goal is not just to sell shares but to build a global network of co-owners who share our vision and values. By becoming a KBS holder, you're not just an investor; you're a partner in our journey to deliver innovative solutions to key issues like education, healthcare, and sustainability powered by a global community. This is a win-win for everyone involved, and we're excited to lead this revolutionary shift in the market."

By offering KBS, Kabuni is not only providing an investment opportunity but also fostering a sense of shared ownership and responsibility within its community. This unique approach to democratising ownership through blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the way companies engage with their stakeholders and create lasting impact.

Christopher, a community member and co-owner, shared, "Being a part of Kabuni has been an incredible experience. The platform not only values my time and skills but also gives me the opportunity to contribute to projects I'm passionate about and see the tangible impact of my efforts. It's empowering to be part of a community that is driving real change."

Kabuni's mission is too unlock the human potential in every community and elevate life. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and community collaboration, Kabuni empowers individuals to create positive change in the world using their spare time, while building a brighter future for themselves. Through our innovative platform, we provide volunteers with the tools and rewards they need to make a meaningful impact on projects they are passionate about, ensuring that their efforts are recognised and valued. With a single-click onboarding wallet and a single tap to spend, donate, and invest, Kabuni makes it easy for volunteers to contribute and benefit from their involvement.

