Kahoot! is now available in Indonesian and continues its expansion across Southeast Asia

"Indonesia is a dynamic and diverse market, and we are thrilled to make our platform accessible to millions of students, teachers, professionals, and learners of all ages in their language," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot! "This expansion supports our vision of making learning awesome by catering to the unique needs of each market."

A more accessible learning experience for millions in Indonesia

Kahoot! has become a go-to platform for playful learning in Indonesia, with over 15 million non-unique participants playing in the last 12 months. This also includes more than 1.2 million student participants, with over 115,000 teachers hosting learning sessions for their students on Kahoot!. With this growing adoption of Kahoot! across Indonesia, language support, and localization will make it more accessible for educators, students, professionals and learners of all ages to discover, create, and share engaging learning experiences in any context.

With this launch, Indonesian becomes the fifth Asian language to be available on the Kahoot! platform preceded by Japanese, Korean, Simplified, and Traditional Chinese. The localization of the platform makes it easier for users to access content and empowers them to create engaging learning experiences in educational settings, professional environments and in different social settings with friends and family.

In addition, Kahoot! Kids, the standalone app for iOS and Android designed for children ages 2 to 7 years old, is also now localized in Indonesian. Localizing Kahoot! Kids underscores Kahoot!'s commitment to fostering stronger connections between parents and children through play-based learning. The Kahoot! Kids app for iOS and Android enables parents to support their children in building their core and early childhood skills.

For more information about Kahoot! and its diverse solutions for students, teachers, schools, professionals, and parents looking to connect and spend quality time with their children, please visit www.kahoot.com .

Contact information:

Alejandro Viquez, Senior Communications Manager at Kahoot!

[email protected]

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 10 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com. Let's play!

