Kai Tin Shopping Centre Unveils Its New Wing with an Exciting New Look and New Shops

Enjoy the illusion fun at the "Magical Christmas Museum": More than 300,000 Kalos Blocks pieces create a visual extravaganza

Kai Tin Shopping Centre proudly introduces the second branch of 100 Fun, the celebrated children's playhouse, alongside the unveiling of its new wing.

Explore seven captivating optical illusion art scenes and a whimsical exhibition for a fascinating Christmas experience.

Link Up members can take part in an exclusive redemption programme for a limited-edition foldable storage box to celebrate this festive season together with KaKa & TinTin.

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, Kai Tin Shopping Centre unveils the fresh and stylish façade of its new wing. In addition to an enhanced shopping environment and facilities such as a baby care room, the mall is progressively welcoming an array of new merchants, ranging from diversified F&B offerings to family-oriented retail brands.

Kai Tin Shopping Centre "Magical Christmas Museum"

From 8 December 2023 to 1 January 2024, Kai Tin Shopping Centre is partnering with 100 Fun, the celebrated children's playhouse, to host the "Magical Christmas Museum", featuring more than 300,000 Kalos Blocks pieces. Must-visit highlights include seven optical illusion art corners and a majestic 3-metre-tall Christmas tree decorated with Kalos Blocks ornaments, making this a truly unmissable event during Christmas.

Seven must-visit optical illusion art corners and a special exhibitions zone

Kalos Blocks is an original building block brand made by 100 Fun, a local indoor playground operator. The "Magical Christmas Museum" is showcasing a unique construction of more than 300,000 Kalos Blocks pieces, featuring seven enchanting Christmas-themed optical illusion art scenes. The exhibition is further enlivened by the debut of Kai Tin characters KaKa and TinTin in delightful block forms, alongside appearances from the 100 Fun Funmily characters, enhancing the optical illusion installations with their charm. Shoppers are invited to dive into the magical realm of the six characters, offering an enchanting experience. The "Special Exhibition Zone" presents an exploration of 100 Fun's first-ever block paintings and a dynamic three-dimensional trick art scene, both perfect for playful and memorable photo moments. An exquisitely decorated 3-metre-tall Christmas tree with ornaments and gift boxes made from more than 10,000 Kalo Block pieces creates a truly festive ambience. In addition, shoppers can receive a Kaka & TinTin embossed stamp collection card with exclusive merchant offers with e-spending of more than $50. Shoppers who collect embossed stamps in four different exhibition zones will be rewarded with a gift.

Santa Claus and Funmily characters make surprise appearances

Stay tuned for the surprise Meet and Greet with Santa Claus and the Funmily members on special dates. Don't miss the chance to take photos with them! The mall will also host a winter market from 14 to 19 December 2023 – a perfect opportunity to shop for holiday gifts.

Link Up members special: Christmas Block Building DIY Workshop with $250 in e-spending

Link Up members are invited to an exclusive Christmas Block Building DIY Workshop with e-spending of $250 or above. The workshop delves into the art of block construction for a personalised art creation. Workshops are available on specific weekends and public holidays, with six sessions per day and a limit of 160 participants per day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Limited-edition KaKa & TinTin Christmas foldable storage box

During the promotion period, Link Up members are entitled to receive one limited-edition KaKa & TinTin Christmas foldable storage box with cumulative e-spending of $1,800 or above in a consecutive 7-day period (up to 5 machine-printed receipts from various tenants) or at least $1,500 (at least 1 receipt from a designated merchant). Don't miss this chance to celebrate Christmas with this special gift from KaKa and TinTin.

All programme details are subject to terms and conditions. Possible revisions may occur without prior notice.

Event Details:

Kai Tin Shopping Centre X 100 Fun "Magical Christmas Museum"

Event Dates: 8 December 2023 to 1 January 2024

Event Time: 11am to 8pm

Event Location: 2/F and 3/F, Kai Tin Shopping Centre

For more details about the event, please visit: Linkhk.com

Download photos: https://bit.ly/3RpDodh

