Kaitu Technology Unveils Green, Efficient Logistics Solutions at Vietnam's VIIF 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Vietnam International Industrial Fair (VIIF 2025) recently concluded successfully at the VEC Exhibition Center in Hanoi. The large-scale exhibition covered an area of 40,000 square meters and gathered numerous enterprises from 15 countries and regions. Kaitu Technology participated in the event, showcasing its innovative "MightyCargo" product lineup, which attracted significant attention from global professional audiences and industry partners.

Serving the Global Market, Strategically Deploying in Southeast Asia

Kaitu Technology is a smart material handling solution provider focused on the global market, located in Suzhou, China. The company has established sales and service networks in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with branch institutions in Shanghai, Hangzhou, and other cities.

As a vital logistics and manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is entering a key phase of industrial upgrading and intelligent transformation. Kaitu's participation in this exhibition marks an important step in its globalization strategy and signifies the company's systematic deployment into the Vietnamese and broader Southeast Asian markets.

Smart Products Unveiled, Interpreting "Efficient, Reliable, Green"

Kaitu highlighted two representative products demonstrating its "efficient, reliable, and green" approach:

CDD15 Electric Walkie Stacker: Designed for high-density storage and narrow-aisle environments. Features an intelligent handle, multiple safety mechanisms, and a high-strength structure. Its smart control system enables remote operation and multi-level speed adjustment.

MS10 Semi-Electric Self-Lifting Stacker: Capable of loading and unloading independently without the need for a ramp. This significantly enhances flexibility and operational efficiency. It is perfectly suited for urban logistics, retail delivery, and other high-frequency, small-batch tasks.

Deepening Channel Cooperation and Localized Service in Southeast Asia

"We deliver intelligent solutions tailored to local requirements, not just equipment," said Liu Tianji, Kaitu Technology's Overseas Product Manager. "The demand for high-efficiency, low-operating cost, and environmentally friendly logistics equipment is rapidly increasing here. We will collaborate with local partners to offer full-cycle services, from product customization to after-sales support."

In the future, Kaitu Technology will continue to deepen its channel construction and ecological cooperation in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The company aims to drive the implementation of comprehensive smart material handling solutions across local manufacturing, logistics, and port sectors, thereby assisting regional industrial upgrading.

SOURCE Kaitu Technology