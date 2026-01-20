Kaizen Analytix Strengthens Japan-India Delivery Model with Nihon Acquisition

Founded in 2007 and led by T. Muthuvelan, Nihon has built deep execution rigor and an operating model that aligns closely with Kaizen Analytix' principles. Over the last 17 years, the company has delivered 300+ engagements for customers in the Manufacturing, Retail and Technology industries. Nihon's leadership team will continue to run the business with operational autonomy following the acquisition.

"As Kaizen grows globally, we are being intentional about where we invest and how we build differentiated capability," said Krishna Arangode, Founder & CEO of Kaizen Analytix. "Japan is a strategically important market that values trust, and long-term partnerships. Nihon brings deep SAP, Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity expertise, a proven Japan–India delivery model, and an execution mindset that aligns closely with Kaizen's continuous improvement principles for people and process. Together, we are well positioned to support enterprises navigating increasingly complex transformation journeys."

Connecting SAP Modernization with Data and AI

Nihon's strengths in SAP implementations, MES, analytics, enterprise data integration, and cybersecurity complement Kaizen's broader portfolio across data engineering, advanced analytics, AI/ML, and Enterprise AI. The combination creates a more integrated transformation platform—connecting core ERP systems with intelligence, automation, and AI-driven decision-making.

Together, the combined organization will help clients:

Modernize ERP landscapes with analytics and AI embedded from day one

Accelerate enterprise decision-making through trusted, data-driven insights

Scale global delivery across regions with strong governance

Reduce transformation risk through incremental, value-focused delivery

For Nihon's clients, the acquisition expands access to Kaizen's capabilities in AI-led transformation, advanced analytics, and large-scale data modernization.

"Joining Kaizen is a natural next chapter for Nihon," said T. Muthuvelan, CEO of Nihon. "Our clients rely on us for execution excellence across enterprise solution implementations and cybersecurity. With Kaizen, we can bring additional capabilities in AI and analytics—without changing the delivery standards our clients' trust."

"What makes this combination powerful is the complementary nature of capabilities and operating models," said Anand Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner at Kaizen Analytix. "Nihon brings deep Global delivery rigor with recognized quality certifications across enterprise modernization initiatives, which fits naturally with how Kaizen scales large, multi-year transformation programs. Together, we are now a unified, globally integrated team delivering measurable business outcomes – faster, smarter, and at scale!"

About Kaizen Analytix

Kaizen is a leading provider of AI, data analytics, and technology services and solutions. Kaizen combines strong business acumen, deep subject matter expertise, and technical know-how to rapidly uncover actionable insights and sustainable business benefits across the value chain. Recognized for speed and flexibility by Gartner, NPR, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, Kaizen is a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta with offices in 7 cities globally. Follow Kaizen on LinkedIn , Facebook, and Twitter @KaizenAnalytix .

About Nihon Technology

Nihon Technology is a trusted provider of ERP implementation, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services for enterprises operating in complex and regulated environments. With 17 years of operating history and 300+ successful enterprise engagements, Nihon supports 70+ enterprise clients through a delivery model built on quality, governance, and reliability. The company operates delivery teams across Japan and India and is recognized for consistent execution and long-term client partnerships.

Media Contact for Kaizen Analytix:

Paulette Brown

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

770.577.3881

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864476/Kaizen_Analytix__Strengthens_Japan_India_Delivery_Model_with_Nihon_Acquisition.jpg

SOURCE Kaizen Analytix