Kamet Capital Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Former EDB Senior VP Matthew Lee and Investment Banking Veteran Foo Khai Lin

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamet Capital, a pioneer in developing the multi-single-family office model in Asia, has announced the appointment of Matthew Lee (former Singapore Economic Development Board Senior Vice-President) as Partner and Foo Khai Lin (investment banking veteran) as Senior Advisor.

Matthew Lee's appointment as Partner at Kamet Capital marks a significant milestone for the firm, bringing his extensive experience and network from his tenure at EDB, during which he held multiple roles and led Contact Singapore, which manages Singapore's Global Investor Programme (GIP). In his new role, Matthew will leverage his deep understanding of Singapore's regulatory landscape and economic development strategies to support clients integrating or localising in Singapore, providing more than traditional consulting to ensure a seamless transition into a flourishing ecosystem.

"After 17 years in EDB welcoming businesses and global entrepreneurs into Singapore, I am thrilled to bring my expertise to Kamet Capital," said Matthew Lee. "Having crafted frameworks such as the GIP during my EDB tenure that enabled numerous investors and families to establish roots in Singapore seamlessly, I am eager to guide Kamet's clients in unlocking the boundless possibilities of this vibrant hub. With Kamet's experienced team, we will create tailored roadmaps for families and entrepreneurs looking to relocate or invest in Singapore to enable them to achieve their aspirations and immerse themselves in the nation's thriving ecosystem."

Foo Khai Lin, appointed Senior Advisor for Corporate Finance Advisory, brings over two decades of investment banking experience helming senior roles at Rothschild & Co, ABN Amro Rothschild, Rabobank, and PwC. Khai Lin will be instrumental in augmenting Kamet's strategic financial advice and investment management services to promote generational wealth growth. "The Senior Advisor role at Kamet Capital presents a distinctive platform to merge time-honoured investment principles with forward-thinking strategies. My focus will extend to innovating within the strategic financial advisory and investment management spheres and enhancing the Kamet Founders Club with a comprehensive, multifaceted approach to ensure our clients' legacies flourish for generations to come," articulated Khai Lin.

Since its establishment in 2017, Kamet Capital has sought to redefine the family office model, blending the bespoke services of a single-family office with the broad capabilities and efficiencies of a multi-family office and introducing the innovative multi-single-family office model. At the core of this model is a commitment to personalisation. Unlike the one-size-fits-all services that often characterise the wealth management landscape, Kamet Capital's approach is deeply individualised, recognising that each client's journey and vision for the future are unique. From intricate wealth planning and investment management strategies to bespoke international mobility solutions, household management, administrative support, and philanthropy, every aspect of Kamet's service is crafted to meet the distinct needs of each client. Through this model, Kamet Capital has set new standards in wealth management, consistently outpacing traditional practices by adapting to the dynamic needs of affluent families and founders in Asia.

Kerry Goh, Founder, CEO, and CIO of Kamet Capital, expressed excitement about the new appointments: "The addition of Matthew and Khai Lin to our team marks a significant milestone for Kamet Capital. We are constantly striving to elevate our service platform by building a team with the highest competencies and strongest advisors. This allows us to deliver the highest standards across each of our key pillars to meet the demands of our sophisticated clients."

The strategic appointments of Matthew Lee and Foo Khai Lin further solidify the firm's position as an innovator continually shaping Asia's family office sector, promising a more personalised and comprehensive approach to wealth management for Asian UHNW families and individuals.

About Kamet Capital

Kamet Capital is a leading wealth management firm headquartered in Singapore, pioneering the multi-single-family office model in Asia. Founded in 2017, Kamet Capital is dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals with a comprehensive suite of services that include investment management, wealth planning, international mobility solutions, household management, administrative support, and philanthropy. Our innovative approach combines the personalised attention of a single-family office with the robust capabilities and efficiencies of a multi-family office to cater to the dynamic needs of affluent families and founders across Asia. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Kamet Capital continues to shape the future of the family office sector, providing unparalleled support and strategic solutions to ensure the prosperity and growth of our clients' legacies.

