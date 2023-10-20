Kapal Api Group is back at the 38th Trade Expo Indonesia which is held at Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD City, Tangerang, on 18-22 October 2023.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapal Api Group, as a leading company operating in the FMCG sector, is again participating in the annual Trade Expo Indonesia 2023 which is carrying the theme of Sustainable Trade for Global Economic Resilience. Together with more than 1,000 other exhibitors, Kapal Api Group appeared at this global event as part of efforts to support and increase the positive trend for Indonesian export growth.

Kapal Api Group's Breakthroughs at Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Located in Hall 3, Booth 3-1, the Kapal Api Group is showcasing a wide range of products from its diverse business units. Kapal Api Group has long been recognized for its involvement in the coffee industry, spanning from coffee plantations to coffee shops (from crop to cup). Beyond coffee and its derivatives, Kapal Api Group is expanding into other sectors, including confectionery, biscuits, creamer, and distribution. At the Trade Expo Indonesia event, Kapal Api Group introduced their latest line of high-quality products – homecare products.

Robin Setyono, the CEO of PT. Kapal Api Global, a representative of the Kapal Api Group, stated that the positive performance of Indonesia's export activities after the Covid pandemic must continue to be maintained and improved. Kapal Api Group appreciate the steps taken by the government to accommodate the needs of B2B business actors to interact with potential buyers by holding hybrid offline and online events.

Robin also revealed that current industrial growth is full of challenges that require business to adapt to the existing situation. Companies must be able to recognize and encourage the potential of superior products that they have while remain imaginative in taking advantage of opportunities to try new innovations. Motivated by this spirit, Kapal Api Group, which has been known for its quality in the food and beverage industry, is now presenting a diversified homecare business which was first showcased at Trade Expo Indonesia.

"As an innovative company, Kapal Api Group has a exclusive division that develops the latest products outside our main business in F&B. This is in line with Kapal Api Group's core values, namely continuous learning. But the most important thing that needs to be emphasized is customer satisfaction. "Therefore, Kapal Api Group is committed to always providing the best quality in every innovation, as we have been presenting plenty of quality products for Indonesia and the world."

