Kärcher Malaysia Powers Zoo Negara with Advanced Cleaning Technology Worth RM40,592

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 90th anniversary, Kärcher Cleaning Systems Sdn. Bhd reaffirmed its global commitment to community and environmental care by sponsoring professional cleaning equipment to Zoo Negara. The handover event held last Friday, 19 December, marked a significant partnership aimed at upgrading the zoo's cleaning standards through sustainable, high-performance solutions.

Karcher CSR team group photo with YBhg. Dato’ Sr. Zaharin Md. Arif and YBhg. Datuk Rosly Lana

The sponsored equipment — including the HD6/15 G Classic Pressure Washer, LB 930/36 BP Leaf Blower together with high-performance batteries, and the Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 5/8 — is valued at a total of RM40,592. These tools are designed to support the day-to-day maintenance efforts with efficient, eco-conscious technology.

The HD 6/15 G Classic Pressure Washer is built for heavy-duty outdoor cleaning, ideal for washing animal enclosures, walkways, and service areas. It delivers powerful high-pressure water flow and operates independently of a power supply, making it highly versatile for large outdoor spaces. The LB 930/36 BP Leaf Blower offers quiet yet powerful performance, perfect for clearing dry leaves and debris across landscaped areas without disturbing the animals. Meanwhile, the Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 5/8 ensures organized and efficient water hose management for frequent cleaning tasks throughout the zoo grounds.

The day began with a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, where Kärcher's team actively cleaned several sections of the zoo using the sponsored machines. This initiative aimed to enhance the cleanliness of the zoo's environment and improve the overall living conditions for the animals. The hands-on effort also demonstrated Kärcher's commitment to empowering cleaning teams by equipping them with advanced tools that elevate their productivity and effectiveness.

Following the CSR activity, a formal handover ceremony was held, attended by distinguished guests including YBhg. Dato' Sr. Zaharin Md. Arif, President of the Malaysian Zoological Society, and YBhg. Datuk Rosly Lana, Deputy President of the Malaysian Zoological Society. The ceremony also featured the signing of the guestbook by Ms. Lydia Ng, Head of Marketing at Kärcher Cleaning Systems Sdn. Bhd., symbolizing the collaborative spirit and mutual appreciation between both organizations.

The occasion served as a dual celebration — honoring Kärcher's nine decades of innovation and marking a new chapter in its social impact initiatives in Malaysia. The contribution is expected to significantly enhance the zoo's ability to maintain clean, healthy spaces for its animals and provide a more pleasant environment for visitors. Kärcher also extended its appreciation to Zoo Negara for its continued trust in the brand and its products.

"Reaching our 90th anniversary is a proud milestone for Kärcher globally, and we wanted to commemorate it by making a meaningful contribution locally," said a Kärcher Malaysia representative. "Supporting Zoo Negara reflects our mission to create cleaner, safer spaces through technology that respects both people and the planet."

This sponsorship is part of Kärcher's long-standing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community partnerships — values that have defined the brand's success for 90 years.

SOURCE Karcher Malaysia