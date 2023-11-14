Kaseya Kicks Off Three Exciting Days in Sydney for Kaseya DattoCon APAC

The event promises exciting product updates, training, networking and more – all designed to make MSPs more successful.

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya , the leading global provider of unified IT management and cybersecurity software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-size businesses (SMBs), officially opened Kaseya DattoCon APAC today in Sydney at the Hyatt Regency in Darling Harbour.

Kaseya DattoCon is hosting over 2,000 attendees in Sydney at the sold-out conference. The event spans three days, packed with exciting sessions and networking opportunities – not to mention all training sessions and our Rock IT Party on Thursday will be hosted on a boat in the harbour. DattoCon APAC wraps on the final night with the MSP of the Year awards.

"We look forward to bringing DattoCon to our customers in the Asia-Pacific Region," said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. "In the first 16 months since the acquisition of Datto, we have introduced groundbreaking capabilities for our partners, and we are excited to gather once again in Sydney to share all the great innovations we have underway."

New Capabilities to IT Complete

Cooper Bots : In 2021, Kaseya introduced the Cooper AI engine to the KaseyaOne platform. The company's inaugural application driven by Cooper AI was Cooper Insights – an AI-assistant designed to maximize the utility of Kaseya solutions. It flags essential security configurations and recommends valuable features and integrations that customers could benefit from. Now, Kaseya is proud to present its second application leveraging the Cooper AI Engine: Cooper Bots. This business process automation solution harnesses the power of workflow integrations and AI assistance to act on behalf of our partners. With just a click, Cooper Bots can autonomously handle hundreds of repetitive, labor-intensive tasks typically assigned to technicians.

: In 2021, Kaseya introduced the Cooper AI engine to the KaseyaOne platform. The company's inaugural application driven by Cooper AI was Cooper Insights – an AI-assistant designed to maximize the utility of Kaseya solutions. It flags essential security configurations and recommends valuable features and integrations that customers could benefit from. Now, Kaseya is proud to present its second application leveraging the Cooper AI Engine: Cooper Bots. This business process automation solution harnesses the power of workflow integrations and AI assistance to act on behalf of our partners. With just a click, Cooper Bots can autonomously handle hundreds of repetitive, labor-intensive tasks typically assigned to technicians. FLEXspend for Backup: MSPs are tackling unprecedented data proliferation. This has led to increasing demand for a versatile backup solution that allows for quick adjustment, without negatively impacting profitability. To meet this critical need, we launched our new FLEXspend for Backup program. FLEXspend gives our MSP customers complete flexibility in adjusting their backup spend to whatever configuration is required as they shift workloads to public cloud, including Microsoft Azure, AWS and beyond.

Event Highlights

Key sessions at Kaseya DattoCon include:

CEO Keynote with Fred Voccola – Kaseya's CEO will share the company's strategic plan for the year ahead, highlighting product updates and what the investment in Datto has produced 18 months post-acquisition.

– Kaseya's CEO will share the company's strategic plan for the year ahead, highlighting product updates and what the investment in Datto has produced 18 months post-acquisition. State of the Nation: Kaseya & Datto Product Innovation – Kaseya's CPO, Ranjan Singh , will give attendees an exclusive look under the hood at how the Kaseya stack can be leveraged to its fullest extent, from new products to key announcements on legacy products.

– Kaseya's CPO, , will give attendees an exclusive look under the hood at how the Kaseya stack can be leveraged to its fullest extent, from new products to key announcements on legacy products. Special Guest Keynote with Jessica Watson – Special Guest Jessica Watson joins the conference on day one for a not-to-be-missed mainstage session on resilience.

– Special Guest Jessica Watson joins the conference on day one for a not-to-be-missed mainstage session on resilience. KaseyaOne: Your Integrated IT Management Future – Learn how you can leverage the KaseyaOne platform to get more done in less time with GM of IT Operations, Nadir Merchant .

Learn how you can leverage the KaseyaOne platform to get more done in less time with GM of IT Operations, . Security Nightmares: The Real Threats That Keep CISOs Up at Night – With cybercrime at an all-time high, delve into the threats plaguing CISOs with Kaseya Security GM, Mike Puglia , and some special guests.

Kaseya DattoCon would not be possible without the generous partners who share Kaseya's commitment to helping IT professionals thrive. A special thank you to Corporate Sponsor Pia and Diamond Sponsors ThreatLocker and Blackpoint .

