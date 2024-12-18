Kashgar, Xinjiang: Annual photovoltaic power generation exceeds 5 billion kilowatt-hours

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 16, the cumulative annual photovoltaic power generation in Kashgar reached 5.429 billion kilowatt-hours, breaking through the 5 billion kilowatt-hour mark, injecting strong green momentum into local economic development.

It is understood that the Kashgar region has obvious advantages in solar resources, with an average annual sunshine hours of 2,740 hours. With rich solar energy resources and unique geographical environment, the installed capacity of photovoltaics in Kashgar has increased year after year. Up to now, the installed photovoltaic capacity in Kashgar is 733,670 kilowatts.

In recent years, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has actively promoted the implementation of the "double carbon" target.

We have built a full-process, all-round one-stop high-quality service system, such as grid-connected policy consultation, grid-connected business data requirements list, agreement contract signing, etc., arranged special personnel to track the progress of project construction in real time, provided all-round technical support, and made every effort to do a good job in grid-connected services for photovoltaic power generation projects.

In order to ensure the efficient consumption and utilization of photovoltaic power generation, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has taken multiple measures to make every effort to implement and fine clean energy consumption guarantee measures, dynamically track weather changes, continue to make fine new energy power generation predictions, optimize and adjust the operation mode of the power grid in time, and unblock the photovoltaic grid connection channel, so that the peak of photovoltaic power generation is more efficient and powerful.

In the next step, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will adhere to the concept of early, fast, solid, detailed and good work, make every effort to ensure the network connection service of new energy projects, strive to give full play to the advantages of the main peak adjustment of the power grid, inject green power into the large power grid, and help the rapid development of clean energy!

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company