Katrina Group expands ST Signature Co-Living Hotel with fifth opening at Middle Road

Affordable Premium co-living hotel featuring 38 private cabins across 5 distinctive room types adorned with co-living facilities

Nestled in the heart of Singapore's bustling city centre, offering accessibility to multiple malls, F&B options, and cultural experiences in its vicinity

bustling city centre, offering accessibility to multiple malls, F&B options, and cultural experiences in its vicinity Embraces historical heritage while advancing towards the future of hospitality in third collaboration with building owner

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Signature, the hospitality brand of Katrina Group Ltd., unveiled its latest co-living hotel in Singapore, ST Signature Bugis Middle, situated at 21 Middle Road, marking its fifth establishment in response to the growing demand for distinctive yet value for money accommodation in prime locations, driven by a rise in both domestic and international tourism.

Prime location in the heart of Singapore

ST Signature Bugis Middle features a vibrant hand-painted wall mural across the entire building's facade.

ST Signature Bugis Middle is conveniently located in the heart of Singapore's bustling city centre and is a few minutes' walk from Bugis and Esplanade MRT Stations, providing convenient access to several malls, F&B options, and cultural experiences in its vicinity. The newly renovated property features 38 private cabins across 5 distinctive room types, each adorned with comforts, including an ensuite bathroom, complimentary high speed wi-fi, a 43" smart TV and international charging outlets. There are also co-living facilities – Cook Lab, a well-equipped communal kitchen – where guests can find the water dispenser, microwave, refrigerator, complimentary coffee and tea. Additionally, an outdoor terrace on Level 3 and pockets of lounge areas allow guests to engage in meaningful social interactions.

"This marks our third collaboration with the building owner, Mrs Lee. We share her vision in contemporary hospitality and thank her for the confidence placed in Katrina Group's hospitality management expertise. We remain dedicated to providing a unique co-living experience for our guests and to breaking new grounds together," said Mr Alan Goh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Katrina Group Ltd.

"With this addition to our portfolio, guests seeking both short-term and long-term stays, digital nomads, budget-conscious travellers, as well as groups visiting Singapore for leisure, business or events will have more options," Mr Goh added.

Embracing our Historical Heritage with Iconic Brushstrokes on a Hand Painted Building

The development and creation of ST Signature Bugis Middle is a harmonious fusion of the building owner, Mrs Lee's visionary perspective and ST Signature's expertise in contemporary hospitality. Mrs Lee's profound insights of the building's heritage and local culture are seamlessly integrated with ST Signature's unwavering dedication to innovative and sustainable hotel design and practices, resulting in a unique space designed by local Singaporean interior designers, Asylum Creative Pte. Ltd., that not only embraces its historical roots but also boldly strides into the future of hospitality.

The iconic ST Signature Bugis Middle building is easily identifiable by the vibrant hand-painted wall mural across the entire building's façade. Designed by Singapore-based artist Sean Dunston, it features intricate intertwining elements of Chinese opera, traditional coffee, a phoenix and cat which pays tribute to the rich heritage where the Hainanese immigrants first settled in Singapore, known for their contributions to the development of F&B and hospitality in Singapore as well as their rich culture that expresses the drama and beauty of life. In addition, the wall mural also pays tribute to the vivid hues and ornate designs that characterise Hainanese opera, reflecting the rich cultural and artistic traditions of this performing art. A traditional metal coffee pot and the aroma of freshly brewed Hainanese coffee wafts through the mural, symbolising the rich flavours, experiences and warm hospitality. Also, the emergence of a majestic phoenix symbolises grace and rebirth, highlighting the resilience and spirit of the community. To add a touch of whimsical charm, a playful local cat graces an endearing expression of joy, affection, luck and prosperity. The exterior of the building and mural also comes alive after dark, a proud work of architectural lighting designer Takeo Sugamata.

Expanding ST Signature's Footprints in the Co-living Market

In tandem with the recovery of the tourism sector and growing demand for accommodation, ST Signature aims to expand its footprints to better cater to its guests. Presently, ST Signature offers a variety of properties across the island, including ST Signature Bugis Middle, ST Signature Tanjong Pagar, ST Signature Chinatown, ST Signature Jalan Besar and ST Signature Bugis Beach with an average high occupancy rate of approximately 80%.

Co-living hotels present the perfect alternative to traditional hotel accommodation. Integrated with technology driven solutions, ST Signature offers guests with the convenience of a smart 24/7 self-check-in via a secure mobile app, allowing guests to book rooms, make payment, and engage in chats with community hosts and access room with a digital key. "As one of the pioneers in the industry to implement smart self-check-in solutions even before the pandemic, we take pride in being at the forefront of innovation. We understand the ever-changing dynamics and demands of the hospitality industry. With the opening of ST Signature Bugis Middle, it is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering what modern travellers desire most: value for money in a prime location. We are not just keeping up, we are shaping the future," said Andreas Lorenz, Chief Operating Officer at ST Hospitality.

At ST Signature, guests can enjoy a fuss-free and affordable, yet comfortable stay complemented by the variety of amenities and services. Accompanied by modern and unconventional co-living experiences that foster a sense of community and collaboration among like-minded individuals, this quintessentially enhances the overall experience, with a perfect blend of privacy and communal living.

For more information, please visit https://stsignature.com/

SOURCE ST Hospitality