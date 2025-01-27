Exclusive expressions blend ex-Bourbon casks across Fino sherry, rum, Manzanilla and brandy casks

TAIPEI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery is proud to unveil The Distiller's Reserve Series, an exclusive creation crafted for Jeju Island in collaboration with the Jeju Tourism Organization (Korea). This new series celebrates the harmony between Jeju's pristine waters, lush landscapes, and Kavalan's iconic Snow Mountain range.

Kavalan Launches Distiller’s Reserve No.1 and 2 In Collaboration With South Korea’s Jeju Island Distiller's Reserve No.1 Distiller's Reserve No.2

Featuring a masterful core of ex-Bourbon casks, the series introduces two exceptional expressions that showcase Kavalan's artistry. Distiller's Reserve No. 1 marries ex-Bourbon casks with rare Spanish Fino sherry and rum casks, creating a luxurious profile with indulgent notes of strawberry shortcake, citrus, macadamia, and chocolate—a decadent journey for the senses. In contrast, Distiller's Reserve No. 2 combines ex-Bourbon casks with rare Spanish Manzanilla sherry and brandy casks, unveiling tropical hints of vanilla ice cream, sea salt, and pineapple for a vibrant and refreshing flavour experience.

The series is exclusively available at Jeju duty-free and features packaging inspired by Yilan's iconic Snow Mountain range, Kavalan's pure water source. The green and blue design reflects Jeju Island's untouched environment and its connection to nature's purity.

Distiller's Reserve No. 1 – 40% ABV, 1000 ml.

No. 1 in the series marries the influence of ex-Bourbon casks with the unique characteristics of Spanish Fino sherry and rum casks, presenting light, floral, and fruity aromas, along with subtle notes of creamy pastries and a touch of honeyed sweetness on the finish. This single malt whisky is vibrant, smooth, and effortlessly enjoyable.

Tasting Note

Colour: Gleaming light gold

Nose: Light mint envelops the nose, giving way to the soft sweetness of vanilla ice cream. This flavour mingles with citrus, pineapple, and red apple notes, creating a harmonious blend. The finish unveils woody spices, adding a deep layer of complexity.

Palate: The freshness of chamomile and green apple blends with the salty-sweet notes of sea salt chocolate. The finish is rounded out with warm, sweet aromas of almond, nuts, and honeyed cinnamon, offering rich layers and a lingering aftertaste.

Distiller's Reserve No. 2 – 40% ABV, 1000 ml.

No. 2 in the series blends the distinctiveness of ex-Bourbon casks with the unique profiles of Spanish Manzanilla sherry and brandy casks. It opens with crisp vanilla cream and the sweetness of fresh fruits, followed by nutty and woody spice notes that enrich the flavour. The result is a smooth and intricately layered single malt whisky.

Tasting Note

Colour: Bright gold amber

Nose: Fresh gardenia, peach, and honeyed lemon deliver a refreshing sweetness. Hints of strawberry shortcake, vanilla cream, and a touch of caramel swirl emerge in a delightful finish.

Palate: Sweet apple, citrus, and rum-soaked lemon are accompanied by nutty aromas of macadamia and chocolate. The palate reveals a burst of honeyed sweetness, with a touch of caramel on the finish.

SOURCE Kavalan