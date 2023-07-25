Kazutoshi Hashimoto appointed as Managing Director, Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. today announced the appointment of Mr. Kazutoshi Hashimoto as the new Managing Director, effective July 20, 2023. Mr. Hashimoto succeeds Mr. Hiroshi Fukuchi, and he will be responsible for overseeing and expanding Toshiba's group-wide business presence in Southeast Asia, India, and Oceania.

Toshiba Group aims to promote comprehensive and cross-sectional business strategies to achieve business growth in global markets. Mr. Hashimoto will work closely with the newly established organization in Toshiba Corporation - Global Strategy and Business Development Division. This division will be directly under the President to formulate Toshiba Group's global business strategy, support the launch of new businesses in global markets, and strengthen the governance of subsidiaries worldwide.

Over the years, Mr. Hashimoto demonstrated remarkable dedication and expertise. Since joining Toshiba in 1992, Mr. Hashimoto has devoted his career to focusing on semiconductor and storage products businesses, responsible for System Large-Scale Integration (LSI). Seeking new challenges and international exposure, Mr. Hashimoto ventured into the Chinese market and joined Toshiba Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. in 2012. Upon returning to Japan, he dedicated most of his career to semiconductor businesses, specializing in Discrete Devices & Optoelectronic Devices.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Hashimoto is known for his unwavering dedication, integrity, and passion for excellence. He has continually committed to fostering innovation and building strong relationships with customers and partners.

Mr. Hashimoto graduated from Kumamoto University with a Bachelor of Laws.

About Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (TAPL), a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, was established in 1995 as Toshiba's regional headquarters for operations in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania. Apart from its head office in Singapore, Toshiba Asia Pacific has overseas offices in Bangladesh and Vietnam.

TAPL supports Toshiba companies in the Asia Pacific region with a strong focus on expanding our business in Energy Systems, Social Infrastructure Systems, Devices & Storage and Digital solutions. TAPL's commitment aligns with Toshiba's unwavering drive to solve global social issues by advancing the quest for carbon neutrality and resilient infrastructure by creating integrated value-add solutions.

Find out more about TAPL at www.asia.toshiba.com

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation leads a global group of companies that combines knowledge and capabilities from almost 150 years of experience in a wide range of businesses—from energy and social infrastructure to electronic devices—with world-class capabilities in information processing, digital and AI technologies. These distinctive strengths support Toshiba in building infrastructure that everyone can enjoy, and a connected data society, and in achieving the Company's ultimate goal, a future that realizes carbon neutrality and a circular economy. Guided by the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future," Toshiba contributes to society's positive development with services and solutions that lead to a better world. The Group and its 110,000 employees worldwide secured annual sales of 3.4 trillion yen (US$25.1 billion) in fiscal year 2022.

Find out more about Toshiba at www.global.toshiba/ww/outline/corporate.html

