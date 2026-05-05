KC GLOBAL MEDIA DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCES NEW DRAMA "A CONTROVERSIAL ENTERTAINER" TO PREMIERE WORLDWIDE

The new Taiwanese drama to air on Netflix, iQIYI, NOW TV and Singtel beginning in May

TAIPEI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Global Media Distribution has announced the upcoming worldwide premiere of the new ten-episode Taiwanese series "A Controversial Entertainer." The highly anticipated comedic drama, which was introduced by KC Global Media Distribution at last year's Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), is set to premiere on Netflix, iQIYI and NOW TV on May 15. Singtel will follow June 8. Additional territories will be announced in the near future.

The highly anticipated Taiwanese comedy drama “A Controversial Entertainer” is set to premiere on Netflix, iQIYI and NOW TV on May 15.

"A Controversial Entertainer" follows the story of Pan Hao, a petty gangster whose insatiable desire for diamonds leads him into the confines of a psychiatric hospital. Amidst the frenzy of being pursued, he and a group of people each with their own hidden stories, take refuge in a male escort club. In a turn of absurd and glamorous fate, they transform into five sought-after escorts. The cast includes Shih Chih Tian, Wes Lo, Alex Chou, Ben Wu, Marcus Chang and Chen I. The show will air in Mandarin with English subtitles.

"We are delighted by the strong momentum 'A Controversial Entertainer' has gained following our KC Global Media distribution showcase at ATF 2025," said Bonnie Wiryani, Vice President, Revenue and Head of Content Sales, KC Global Media. "The level of interest not only reinforces our commitment to championing Asian content but also opens up opportunities for remakes and localized adaptations across the globe, with several partners already expressing keen interest in this title. We look forward to bringing the content to audiences around the world."

KC Global Media's latest global deal reinforces its continued commitment to growing its distribution arm, expanding strong creative partnerships, and delivering a diverse lineup of high-quality stories with broad international appeal, shining a spotlight on Asian storytelling.

Trailer:

https://youtu.be/WwUc7mqSUn8?si=GPVUt9b5fTCIdXmZ

About KC Global Media

KC Global Media Entertainment LLC is a global multi-media company headquartered in the United States, with offices in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, The Philippines, and South Korea. The brainchild of former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global Media Asia (KCGM Asia) is Asia's leading entertainment hub through the production, distribution and programming of quality, ground-breaking content. Backed by over three decades of industry experience, KCGM Asia boasts an impressive portfolio of premium brands in Asia, including English-language general entertainment network AXN, Japanese anime content network Animax, Korean general entertainment network, ONE, Japanese entertainment network, GEM, English language general entertainment FAST network, KCM, and AXN Sports.

KCGM Asia also expanded its distribution footprint by announcing a joint venture with JOURNY of NextTrip, Inc., bringing luxurious travel-lifestyle content across India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, creating a powerful source of travel inspiration with a reach of 250 million viewers. By combining award-winning and well-loved entertainment formats with extensive knowledge and insight into the Asia Pacific market, KCGM Asia is paving the way for a new standard of entertainment in Asia and beyond.

Website: www.KCGlobalMedia.com | Facebook: @KCGlobalMedia | Instagram: @KCGlobalMediaAsia | LinkedIn: @KCGlobalMediaAsia

SOURCE KC Global Media Asia