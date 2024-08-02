KCN Vietnam Broke Ground For The Second Phase of "KCN DEEP C - Hai Phong", Supports The City To Draw More FDI Flow For Logistics Sector

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCN Vietnam Group , an industrial property developer in Vietnam, has officially broken ground for the second phase of the ready-built warehouse and factory project at DEEP C Industrial Park in Hai Phong. Upon completion in Q1 2025, this project will add over 80,000 m² of high-quality ready-built warehouses and ready-built hybrids (mixed-use warehouse and factory), bringing the total leasable floor area of the entire project to more than 150,000 m². With a total area of 23.2 hectares and a strategic location in the coastal city of Hai Phong, the Group's project is expected to meet a wide range of leasing and storage needs for businesses. Additionally, it aims to make Hai Phong an attractive destination for multi-sector FDI, with logistics as a key focus.

Leaders from the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority, KCN Vietnam Group, and the construction contractor performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Group’s ready-built factory and warehouse project in the DEEP C - Hai Phong Industrial Zone.

Notably, KCN DEEP C – Hai Phong (phase 02) is KCN Vietnam Group's pioneering project in applying green building standards and aims to obtain LEED Silver certification. Before that, KCN Vietnam Group officially announced its green building development orientation, endeavoring to achieve sustainability standards and certifications in upcoming projects.

The application of LEED standards not only demonstrates the Group's social responsibility but also provides advantages for client enterprises. These include improved energy efficiency, enabling tenants to save up to 25% on energy costs and reduce water usage by 10%, optimizing operational costs. Additionally, it creates a healthy working environment, contributing to increased labor productivity and the welfare of surrounding communities.

Hai Phong has emerged as one of Vietnam's top three localities for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2024, with over 93% of projects focused on high-tech, processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. According to the Politburo's Resolution No. 30-NQ/TW in 2022, Hai Phong is envisioned to become a modern international logistics hub. In alignment with this vision, the city is experiencing remarkable growth in logistics services, achieving an annual growth rate of approximately 20-23% and drawing significant investment from multinational logistics corporations. Amid this dynamic landscape, DEEP C Industrial Zone, strategically located in the key national coastal economic region and offering exceptional investment incentives, is playing a pivotal role in attracting FDI, particularly in the logistics sector.

KCN Vietnam Group's project at DEEP C Industrial Zone encompasses a total land area of 23.2 hectares, with a total leasable floor area of over 150,000 square meters, including ready-built factories, ready-built warehouses, and ready-built hybrids (mixed-use between warehouses and factories). Upon completion, the Group's ready-built facilities will meet high standards in construction, fire safety (Class C), along with optimal technical specifications for various industrial and logistics sectors, such as ceiling height, floor load capacity, and dock levelers for warehouses.

Mr. Hardy Diec, Chief Operating Officer of KCN Vietnam, shared: "KCN DEEP C is a cornerstone of our development strategy. By implementing projects following stringent sustainable, green standards such as LEED, we are delivering tangible benefits to the local community. Primarily, the project will help Hai Phong attract logistics businesses and create job opportunities for local workers. Simultaneously, we are proud to support our client enterprises on their sustainable development journey, contributing to the creation of a green industrial ecosystem both nationwide and specifically in Hải Phòng."

KCN DEEP C (Phase 02) is set to be a major catalyst for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the logistics sector. Featuring modern infrastructure, international standards, and a strategic location, the project is designed to facilitate swift, convenient, and effective investment by foreign enterprises in Hai Phong.

ABOUT KCN VIETNAM

Since 2021, KCN Vietnam was established to address the escalating demand for high-quality industrial rental properties. As of now, KCN Vietnam has launched 9 high-quality ready-built warehouses and ready-built factories projects in strategically located industrial zones across both the North and South regions, including DEEP C (Hai Phong), Thuan Thanh 3B (Bac Ninh), Ho Nai (Dong Nai), etc.

Our mission is to develop, design, and manage industrial and logistical infrastructure that enable businesses to leverage Vietnam's sustainable growth. We have laid a solid foundation with an initial land acquisition of approximately 200 hectares and an investment exceeding 300 million USD.

The future trajectory involves expanding our portfolio to establish KCN Vietnam as the leading local industrial property platform. Its long-term vision centers on becoming the primary choice for customers' needs and playing a pivotal role in Vietnam's global expansion as a sustainable industrial hub.

KCN Vietnam was awarded the Best Industrial Developer title at the Vietnam Outstanding Property Awards 2023 and honored as Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Award 2024 by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine. The Group was also ranked among the Top 10 Developers in Vietnam 2023 at the BCI Asia Awards.

