Ke Bi Appointed Global Chief Executive Officer of FranklinWH

Veteran executive to drive international expansion and build on company momentum in the U.S. residential energy storage market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, today announced the appointment of Ke Bi as global chief executive officer.

Bi will lead worldwide operations and strategic growth, scaling the company's U.S. market position into Europe and other international markets. Since joining the company in 2021, Bi has been instrumental in expanding the company's growth across the United States and Australia, establishing FranklinWH as a recognized leader in whole-home energy management systems.

With more than 30 years of executive leadership experience spanning energy storage, renewable energy, telecommunications and advanced manufacturing, Bi brings deep expertise in building global technology businesses. Before joining FranklinWH, Bi served as chief executive officer of Boden Inc. and held senior leadership roles at Nokia and other technology companies, where he directed large-scale operations and strategic growth initiatives throughout North America.

"Homeowners trust FranklinWH to keep their homes powered, help manage their energy use and provide reliable backup when they need it most. That's how we've grown across the United States and Australia," Bi said. "As we expand into Europe, we'll stay focused on delivering reliable home energy solutions and earning the trust of every homeowner, installer and utility partner we serve."

"Ke Bi has a clear vision for where FranklinWH is headed because he's helped shape that vision from the beginning," said Vincent Ambrose, chief commercial officer of FranklinWH. "He brings together innovation, operational discipline and a genuine commitment to our customers and partners. I'm excited to see him lead FranklinWH as we continue providing energy independence to homeowners around the world."

FranklinWH participates in more than 28 utility-led virtual power plant (VPP) programs across the United States, including partnerships with Duke Energy, National Grid and Austin Energy. The company was selected as the residential energy storage system provider for municipal programs in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and New Orleans, Louisiana following competitive evaluations. The company's aPower battery won the Connecticut Green Bank's Outstanding Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Award in 2024 and 2025. In 2026 FranklinWH introduced an enhanced version of its 15 kWh aPower battery in Australia and New Zealand. FranklinWH manufactures its systems in Santa Clara, California, where it is on pace to quadruple production output in 2026.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation whole-home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of expertise across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and is dedicated to empowering homeowners to achieve true energy independence. Learn more at FranklinWH.com

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SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.