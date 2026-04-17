Keelung Welcomes You! FUN KEELUNG for Cruise Crew Tourism at the Port of Keelung Officially Launches

KEELUNG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culture and Tourism Bureau of the Keelung City Government launched the "2026 FUN KEELUNG: Cruise Crew Tourism Promotion Program at the Port of Keelung" on April 13, marked by an official press conference. The program will run from April 13 to September 30 and aims to encourage cruise crew members to spend in Keelung, boost local commercial activity, and enhance the city's international visibility. By integrating 65 partner businesses and providing crew cash vouchers, a multilingual website, and map-based guides, the program seeks to draw international crew members into local neighborhoods—transforming traditional "port resupply" into "local tourism" and bringing new international consumer momentum to Keelung's commercial districts.

Keelung City Mayor George Kuo-Liang Hsieh noted that the Port of Keelung recorded 436 cruise ship calls in 2025, setting a new historical high. Looking ahead to 2026, Star Cruises and MSC Cruises—two of the three major cruise brands—plan to increase sailings and expect to reach another peak in port calls. In the past, language barriers and limited payment convenience confined most crew members to basic resupply activities near the port, preventing them from fully experiencing the city's unique charm.

To change this situation, the Culture and Tourism Bureau designates cruise crew members as "word-of-mouth ambassadors" for Keelung. The program offers multilingual navigation tools and convenient spending options. This empowers crew members to explore local neighborhoods during 3- to 4-hour shore leaves. They can experience Keelung's distinctive shops, attractions, and cultural heritage. Through these firsthand experiences, crew members naturally recommend Keelung to fellow crew and passengers, increasing the city's global exposure.

Commissioner Ting-Mei Chiang of the Culture and Tourism Bureau stated that, for the first time, the program will distribute NT$200 cash vouchers to each crew member on each cruise. The initiative targets over 1,000 crew members from cruise ships that use Keelung as a home port or make frequent calls. These include Star Navigator (Star Cruises), Costa Serena (Costa Cruises), and Diamond Princess. The program encourages crew members to explore Keelung's neighborhoods and experience its local character. It also urges them to visit businesses offering food, souvenirs, and daily necessities. The program is expected to generate over NT$1 million in economic benefits for the local community.

To improve convenience for cruise crew members, the Bureau has introduced maps and a digital guide system in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. The system highlights businesses that accept credit cards and other digital payments, helping international crew members overcome language and currency barriers while ensuring a smooth, accessible travel experience.

Commissioner Chiang added that the cruise crew-friendly initiative ensures that crew members visiting Keelung are no longer limited to purchasing daily necessities after disembarking; instead, they can explore the city in depth. By showcasing local highlights that are "must-visit, must-eat, and must-buy," the program aims to enhance the economic performance of local businesses while fostering emotional connections between crew members and the city. The initiative seeks to transform them into influential "maritime brand ambassadors" who actively recommend Keelung to travelers worldwide. Through this effort, Keelung aims to transform from a historic port city into a vibrant, sustainable, and welcoming international cruise-friendly city

Please visit the website for further information: https://keelung4crew.com.tw/

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SOURCE Culture and Tourism Bureau, Keelung City Government