MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Keith Payne as Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific (APAC) to drive growth across the region.

Keith Payne joins Nintex as Vice President, APAC Sales

With an impressive track record in scaling SaaS organisations across APAC, Keith has led highly-skilled sales and customer success teams dedicated to creating shared value for customers and partners, while maximizing efficiencies and results for the business. He most recently served in executive roles at insightsoftware, SAP Concur, and FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith to the Nintex team. His extensive market sector experience and proven leadership will be a significant advantage as we deepen our investments in and service of the APAC region," said Sean Goldstein, Nintex CRO.

"Businesses across the region are demonstrating an incredible appetite to utilise technology to drive efficiency. Nintex is at the forefront of process management and automation, making this an exciting time to join the team," said Keith Payne, Vice President, APAC Sales. "The APAC region presents immense opportunities for growth, and I am excited to lead the sales team in delivering innovative solutions that empower organisations to achieve their business goals."

Former Vice President of Sales for the APAC region, Christian Lucarelli, achieved remarkable success and is now transitioning to assume the role of Vice President of Sales for EMEA.

Consistent with the recent strategic executive announcements of Nintex Chief Executive Officer Amit Mathradas, Nintex Chief Product Officer Niranjan Vijayaragavan , Nintex Chief Marketing Officer Mini Peiris, and Nintex Chief Revenue Officer Sean Goldstein, Nintex is maximizing its positioning for forthcoming opportunities in the automation market.

