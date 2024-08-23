KELLE ENERGY LAUNCHES FIRST-IN-SEA ROBOT EV CHARGER

Singapore Founders Discover Innovative BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) with EV Systems Technology and Develop Solution for Southeast Asia

Reducing EV Charging Infrastructure by 90% and Easing Congestions in Carparks

Reduced Costs and Increased Convenience Will Help More Drivers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelle Energy is proud to announce the launch of its first robot EV chargers for the Southeast Asia market and their deployment in Malaysia. Pending approvals by Singapore's authorities, the company has also garnered great interest to deploy their unique technology across carparks in Singapore.

According to the Singapore Green Plan[1], Singapore aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This includes the active push for greener roads in Singapore by encouraging the take up of Electric Vehicles (EV) as compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and the deployment of over 60,000 EV charging points nationwide by 2030.

Kelle Energy's robot EV charger is aimed at reducing the need for extensive infrastructure for EV charging points, increase charging convenience for drivers and is able to provide an eco-friendly EV charging experience from 100% renewable energy sources that also reduces demand on the power grid. The company hopes this will encourage more drivers to swop to EVs faster, and contribute to sustainable living for the long haul. From January to May 2024, EVs make up about 30% of all new car sales[2] in Singapore, with 7,100 chargers already installed island-wide.

Kelle Energy's Robot Charging Solution: Ahead of its Time

Kelle Energy's robot EV chargers adopt innovative and revolutionary technology ahead of the EV market. Kelle Energy's direct charger-to-car innovation is a world's first with the ability to bypass traditional charging stations, and yet still provide safe high-speed, high-power charging. Due to the high voltage required for EV charging, most of the current technology requires charging stations to be directly plugged into the power grid. Most EVs will accept alternating current (AC) charging and convert this energy into Direct Current (DC) in the onboard battery. AC charging is typically slower with power levels of between 2 to 22kW, whereas DC charging is able to provide 50-100kW of charging. With Kelle Energy's fast yet safe DC60 (Direct Current) rapid charging capabilities, charging times are drastically reduced leading to better efficiency, cost and convenience for drivers.

In addition, by using intelligent charging control with remote operation and management, drivers are given full control over their charging needs. Drivers simply park at any available lot in the carpark, enter their location into their mobile app to activate an EV robot. The robot will search for their car and stop in front of the car. The driver will then connect the robot charger to the car for charging and when the car is charged as requested, the robot is free to move on to another vehicle, or back to its docking station for recharging.

Easing Strain on the Power Grid with 100% Renewable Energy Off-Grid EV Charging

Kelle Energy robots use intelligent energy storage systems with the ability to integrate renewable energy sources that harness 100% certified renewable energy, including solar. The company's off-grid self-sustaining charging solution also provide a safe and reliable alternative mobile energy source, reducing the strain on the grid.

An added advantage is that Kelle Energy's robot EV chargers may be deployed in locations where traditional power grids are not accessible, like in many part of Southeast Asia. Also, without the need to construct a charging point for every carpark lot, carpark owners are given the flexibility to engage Kelle Energy's robot EV charger flexibly, with the ability to scale in the future.

"When my co-founders and I first came across the BESS systems in China, where EV technology is one of the best, we were very excited with the prospects this technology could offer to Southeast Asia, with some modifications. After some research, testing and enhancements, including the creation of a mobile app, we are now ready to launch and hope that Malaysia and Singapore will be our champions for robot EV charging in this region," says Jason Koh, CEO of Kelle Energy.

Kelle Energy aims to have 1,000 in Malaysia by end 2025[3] and 2,800 by 2028 and to reduce up to 168MWh of power from the grid. For Singapore, Kelle Energy has plans to deploy 300 such robots.

"With each robot EV charging unit, we can reduce the number of EV charging points that need to be built. By using BESS systems to balance the load, we can also reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources and alleviate the pressure on the grid during peak periods. In addition, This is surely more sustainable, affordable and manageable for most cities. This is great motivation for my team and I to continue finding better solutions and to make our product even better as technologies advance in this field," adds Jason.

More information on Kelle Energy's robot EV charger is given in Appendix A.

CEO and co-founder Jason Koh's biography is given in Appendix B.

About Kelle Energy

Kelle Energy is at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, revolutionising the market with cutting-edge, sustainable technologies. Positioned as a leader in grid-independent and self-sustaining charging solutions, Kelle Energy ensures that EV owners can access reliable power anywhere and anytime. By flipping the traditional car-to-charger model on its head, Kelle Energy delivers high-speed, high-power charging directly to vehicles, significantly enhancing the convenience of EV charging. Kelle Energy uses innovative technology that integrates Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with EV charging.

APPENDIX A

KELLE ENERGY'S ROBOT EV CHARGER DETAILS

1. Robot EV is portable, flexible and scalable: saves time for carpark owners

2. Kelle Energy redesigns the way we think about charging: to become more efficient

3. Kelle Energy's solution reduces strain on the grid

4. Robot EV charger specifications and speed to charge a typical EV

APPENDIX B

ABOUT THE CO-FOUNDER AND CEO

Jason Koh, born in 1997, is currently the CEO and co-founder of Kelle Energy.

He began his career as a Sales Executive in the automotive industry and was quickly promoted to Sales and Marketing Manager and then Executive Manager in a short span of 2 years.

In 2022, Jason decided to embark on the journey of entrepreneurship. He then founded several automotive-related companies as well as an e-commerce and media and marketing company.

In early 2023, Jason and his co-founders met the creators of the innovative BESS systems and with their experience in the automotive trade, they realised that this new technology would be able to transform the future of mobility with its innovative approach to electricity management. They then founded Kelle Energy Pte Ltd, to form a partnership with the factory, where Jason and his team of experienced automotive and tech-marketing professionals would be able to work closely with the factory to develop systems for Southeast Asia.

Jason is self-trained in Digital Marketing, having developed his skills through extensive online learning, which he applies adeptly across his ventures to enhance business growth and digital presence.

His journey from finance graduate to multi-industry entrepreneur highlights his diverse skills and strategic acumen in business operations and marketing.

Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance from the University of London.

