Keranamu Malaysia -- PolicyStreet Offers FREE Road Tax to All National Cars for Malaysia Day

PolicyStreet gives back to Malaysians who supported their growth by offering FREE road tax to all Proton and Perodua car owners renewing their car insurance.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Berkereta jenama negara, megah menyusur di jalan raya"— an iconic lyric that resonates with every Malaysian, evoking national pride with every rendition. This Malaysia Day, PolicyStreet turns that pride into a tangible benefit. PolicyStreet continues its Betul-Betul FREE Road Tax campaign, offering all Malaysians driving national cars FREE road tax when renewing their car insurance on 12 and 13 September.

PolicyStreet Celebrates Malaysia Day with FREE Road Tax for Proton and Perodua Drivers

The Betul-Betul FREE Road Tax campaign showcases PolicyStreet's gratitude to Malaysians who have supported its journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leading insurtech in the nation. Malaysians' support has been crucial in embracing "alam cyber teknologi terkini" and enabling companies like PolicyStreet to thrive.

"'Keranamu kami mendakap tuah'— Without the support of Malaysians, PolicyStreet would not have achieved the successes it enjoys today. Beyond our embedded insurance solutions serving the underserved, PolicyStreet is committed to giving back to the community and improving financial resilience in the region, says Yen Ming Lee, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

Building on the success of the Betul-Betul FREE Road Tax campaign launched in conjunction with Merdeka Day, Malaysians can once again benefit from free road tax by visiting PolicyStreet's car insurance renewal portal at car.policystreet.com . Users can simply select the road tax renewal add-on at checkout, no promo code needed.

Held from 28 to 29 August, the first Betul-Betul Free Road Tax campaign offered Malaysians free road tax in conjunction with Merdeka Day, no strings attached. The campaign saw close to 10,000 car insurance quotes generated, reflecting the strong community support for PolicyStreet's initiatives.

Looking ahead, PolicyStreet remains dedicated to enhancing its insurance solutions and services for underserved communities. As part of this commitment, the company pledges to offer the 'Cheapest Road tax in Town', offering up to 70% discounts on road tax for every car insurance renewal. The bold promise, available from 14 September onwards, ensures that all Malaysians benefit from PolicyStreet's cost-effective insurance solutions.

If you're behind the wheel of a Proton or Perodua, don't miss out on this chance to enjoy FREE road tax this Malaysia Day. For Malaysians who want to take advantage of this promotion but don't need to renew their car insurance just yet, stay tuned for the Cheapest Road Tax in Town available from 14 September onwards. Show your Malaysian pride and grab your free road tax from PolicyStreet today!

About PolicyStreet

PolicyStreet is a regional full-stack insurance technology (insurtech) group of companies providing cutting-edge digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumers in Southeast Asia and Australia.

PolicyStreet works directly with over 40 life, general, and Takaful providers globally to offer a comprehensive range of products and services, which includes but is not limited to embedded insurance, customised employee benefits, financial advisory and aggregation of insurance, as well as the development of digital solutions to make insurance purposeful and simple for businesses and consumers.

As a licensed Reinsurer, General Insurer and Takaful Operator by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), an approved Financial Adviser and Islamic Financial Adviser by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and a licensee of the Australian Financial Services License by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), PolicyStreet is able to underwrite, customise policies, and provide unbiased advice to its clients and partners worldwide.

PolicyStreet is backed by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and serves over 5 million customers with over US$ 10 billion in sum insured. In 2024, PolicyStreet was recognised as "Fintech of the Year" at The Asset's Triple A Digital Awards and ranked as the second-highest Malaysian company in the "High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific 2024" list by Statista and The Financial Times.

