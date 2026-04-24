Kerry Properties Presents Asia's Signature Ice Hockey Event

2026 Mega Ice Hockey 5's Set to Begin on 23 April

Over 100 Teams Gather in Hong Kong To Compete and Share Ice Hockey Culture

HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ice hockey craze is unstoppable! Presented by Kerry Properties and organised by MegaBox and Mega Ice, the 16th edition of the Mega Ice Hockey 5's will be held at Mega Ice in Kowloon Bay from 23 April to 9 May 2026. As Asia's largest and most competitive ice hockey league, the event attracted 109 teams from 16 countries and cities to compete in the men's, women's, adult, and youth categories.

To kick-off the 2026 Mega Ice Hockey 5’, Ms Michelle Lam, Senior Director, Sustainability and Communications, Kerry Properties Limited, and Mr. Ng Hoi-ting, Senior Director, MegaBox, accompanied special guests including Ms April Kun, Commissioner for Energizing Kowloon East, Development Bureau, Mr Philip Mok, Honorary Deputy Secretary-General of the SF&OC, Mr Ron Lee, Director of Community Relations and Marketing, Hong Kong Sports Institute, Mr Ted Goener, Consul of Australia in Hong Kong, and Mr. Nicolas Cloutier, Consul General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macua, Mr Romulo Victor M. Israel, Jr., Consul General of the Philippines in Hong Kong, Mr Shaikh Saoud Ali M. A. Almualla, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Hong Kong and Macua, Mr. Li Ka Hang, District Council member, Mr. Sherman, Chairman of the Hong Kong, China, Ice Hockey Association, and Mr. Thomas Wu, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong Amateur Ice Hockey Club and Hong Kong Ice Hockey Training School, to officiate the puck drop ceremony.

2026 Mega Ice Hockey 5's is the largest ice hockey tournament in Asia by the number of participating teams. The event features ice hockey clubs from Australia, Canada, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, ten cities in China, including Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taiyuan, Wuhan, Hong Kong, and Macau. A record high of 42 adult teams and 67 junior teams will participate in the tournament. The Youth Division games will be held from 23 April to 2 May, while the games of the Adult Division will take place from 4 May to 9 May. Members of the public are welcome to watch the matches free of charge at MegaBox.

This year, the organiser launched a special merchandise collection including a puck key chain, a collector's cup, a towel, a mini hockey stick and a limited-edition hockey bear.

Schedule of 2026 Mega Ice Hockey 5's:

https://www.megaice.com.hk/schedule

Speaking as an officiating guest at the kick-off ceremony, Ms April Kun, Head of Energising Kowloon East Office, said that as Hong Kong's CBD2, Kowloon East is a hub for culture, sports, leisure, entertainment and tourism, and a perfect stage for hosting international sports and mega entertainment events. She thanked Kerry Properties for bringing Hockey 5's - a major sports event -to Kowloon East, promoting Kowloon East as a diverse and attractive CBD.

Kerry Properties is honoured to return as the title sponsor of the Mega Ice Hockey 5's. As Asia's largest and most iconic annual ice hockey event. it goes beyond a mere tournament, bringing together ice hockey athletes and fans to celebrate the spirit of unity and promote sportsmanship.

Since 2018, the Mega Ice Hockey 5's has been broadcast live, allowing ice hockey fans around the world to watch the exciting game in real time. This year's Junior Finals and Adult Finals will be broadcast live online at www.youtube.com/MegaIceHK or Facebook: www.facebook.com/Hockey5s.

During the event, MegaBox will set up a large screen for multi-angle live broadcasts and offer interactive games, a photography workshop and a prize quiz, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the jubilant carnival atmosphere.

Since its inception in 2008, the Mega Ice Hockey 5s has become a signature Asian event in the sport. The event is estimated to attract more than 5,000 spectators this year. Over the years, the event's widespread media coverage also helped promote the development of ice hockey. Since 2012, the event has become a Branding Hong Kong event promoted by the Hong Kong SAR government, representing Hong Kong's leading position in the sport.

2026 Mega Ice Hockey 5's continues to incorporate a charitable element - the "One Goal, One Coupon "campaign. For every goal scored during the tournament, the organiser will give away a coupon for admission to Mega Ice to the designated beneficiaries: Yan Oi Tong, Christian Family Services Centre, Feeding Hong Kong, and Caritas Hong Kong. That will give people from disadvantaged communities the opportunity to enjoy ice skating.

To learn more about 2026 Mega Ice Hockey 5's, please visit:

www.megaice.com.hk

www.facebook.com/Hockey5s

SOURCE Mega Ice