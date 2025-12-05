Kerry Unveils New Philippines Customer Co-Creation Centre to Meet Evolving Consumer Demands

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, has officially opened its upgraded office and Customer Co-Creation Centre in Taguig City, reinforcing its commitment to fostering partnerships and accelerating food innovation across the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

With over a decade of operations in the Philippines, Kerry has experienced steady growth across three key business channels: retail, food service chains, and brands. Designed as a modern hub for thought leadership and customer collaboration, the 716 sqm office is set to inspire the creation of winning concepts and future food solutions.

The space features specialised labs that enable hands-on innovation, including Sweet, Savoury, and Meat labs, a dedicated customer suite for beverage solutions brand DaVinci Gourmet's clients and a culinary test kitchen for food service and retail partners, as well as a boardroom, meeting rooms and booths for individual work.

The opening ceremony was graced by Her Excellency Emma Hickey, Ambassador of Ireland to the Philippines, underscoring the strong ties between Ireland and the Philippines and Kerry's role as a centre of taste, beverage, and food innovation excellence for the region.

Increasingly, Filipino consumers are prioritising health, convenience, and value in their food and beverage choices. PwC's 2025 Voice of the Consumer report shows that 67% of Filipinos cite nutritional value as a key factor when purchasing food, while 45% look for budget or value brands to manage rising costs. Products with natural ingredients, added fortification, and clean labels are in high demand, reflecting a strong preference for healthier options.

Convenience is also critical: the popularity of ready-to-drink and portable foods continues to rise. A 2024 global survey on the State of Snacking showed that the Philippines tops the world in snacking, but recent surveys also show that 99% of Filipino snackers practise mindful snacking, with 91% pairing indulgent treats with healthier options and 80% seeking portion-controlled snacks.

Jacinta Macapugay, Country Head & Commercial Lead, Kerry Philippines commented: "As Filipino consumers seek healthier, more convenient, and better-value choices, our investment is about empowering our teams and partners to co-create the future of food. Together, we can navigate changing consumer preferences and enable faster, more relevant innovation that meets the evolving tastes and needs of Filipino consumers, celebrate the vibrant food culture of this nation, and drive sustainable growth for years to come."

SOURCE Kerry Group