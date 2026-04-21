KEEP ME UP. HOLD TIGHT. KEEP GOING.

Limited-Edition Collectible Keychains Drop Now

Your Bag, Your Keys, Your Everyday

Download high-resolution images: https://bit.ly/4tw4GyF

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the intersection of two 27s—Keung To turning 27, and pain management pioneer Herbalgy celebrating its 27th anniversary, a new cultural collision takes shape. Today, Herbalgy and Touch Cool officially announce Keung To as their brand ambassador, fronting the year's defining campaign "KEEP ME UP・HOLD TIGHT・KEEP GOING", a dialogue between traditional Chinese medicine and pop culture.

When 27 Meets 27: A Crossover With Bite

Keung To Appointed Official Brand Ambassador for Herbalgy and Touch Cool

This partnership runs deeper than a logo. Keung To has long been a real-life user of Herbalgy and Touch Cool products. For 27 years, Herbalgy has anchored countless Hong Kong households with TCM wisdom. And when Keung To's body screamed through injuries, pain, and the grind of performance—Herbalgy and Touch Cool were there. The campaign's heartbeat comes straight from Keung's own voice: "Walking your own path is never easy." "I've fallen more times than I can count—only I know." "Keep going, and someone will have your back."

These are Keung To's own words from the new campaign film. They are not scripted lines. They are his story. And now, the campaign's heartbeat.

KEEP ME UP: Behind the Stage, Someone Holds You Up

The "KEEP ME UP" campaign follows Keung To's daily rhythm: rehearsals, shoots, and training. The kind of grind that hits the body hard. Enter the dream team, Touch-Cool and Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster. Together, they're the day-and-night dual herbal treatment built for moments when the body needs to reset. Onstage, he gives it his all. Offstage, these two are the unsung backup.

Touch-Cool : One tap. 360-degree magnetic bead massage head targets the pain on the spot, speedy cooling and pain-off relief.

: One tap. 360-degree magnetic bead massage head targets the pain on the spot, speedy cooling and pain-off relief. Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster: One patch. Deep triple-action pain relief for neck, shoulder, and lower back.

Keung To x Herbalgy x Touch Cool: Limited Keychain Drop

The Drop: Keung To x Herbalgy x Touch-Cool Limited Keychain

Bringing the energy into everyday style, the "Keep Me Up" keychains are built with streetwear aesthetics in mind. Two colourways, TC.GRN (Touch Cool Green) and HBL.BLU (Herbalgy Blue), each nodding to its namesake product and stamped with Keung To's signature vibe. More than just a collectible, it's the ultimate sidekick. Clip it to your bag. Loop it with your keys. Keep Me Up, anytime, anywhere.

Sweepstakes: Keung To x Herbalgy Limited Set

Spend HK$430 (Keung's birthday number) or more on Touch-Cool and Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster at participating retail stores[1] in a single receipt during the promo period. Head to the campaign site, upload your receipt (clearly showing store name, date, products, price, quantity, and total), and fill in the details below. Enter as many times as you like, the more entries, the higher your shot at scoring a limited-edition keychain + Touch-Cool 5ml.[2]

Promo Period:

TC.GRN colourway: May 1 - May 15, 2026

HBL.BLU colourway: May 16 - May 31, 2026

What to submit:

Full name (as shown on ID)

WhatsApp-enabled mobile number

Email address

First 4 digits of Hong Kong ID number

Official Campaign Page: https://octopus-opl.com/home/HerbalgyCP2026

Trade Promotion Competition Licence No. : 61317-8

June Drop: Exclusive for International Fans

We've saved a final limited run just for our overseas customers.[3] Snag the "Keep Me Up" Day & Night Set (12 bottles of Touch-Cool + 12 boxes of Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster) at the special price of HK$1,670 (original value: HK$1,966) exclusively on the Herbalgy online store. Daytime speedy relief, nighttime deep recovery, plus you'll score the limited-edition keychain and a Touch-Cool 5ml travel size. First-come, first-served. While stocks last. [4]

June Drop Schedule:

TC.GRN colourway: June 8 - 14, 2026

HBL.BLU colourway: June 15 - 21, 2026

Head to the official campaign page for full details. Stay locked on @herbalgyhk and @touchcoolhk for updates.

[1] Participating retailers in Hong Kong: Mannings, Watsons, Wellcome, Yue Hwa Chinese Products, Colourmix, Sa Sa, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Lung Fung Group, HKTVmall, and Herbalgy Online Store.

[2] Terms and conditions apply to the Keung To x Herbalgy exclusive offers. Visit Herbalgy's official website and social media for details.

[3] Excluding mainland China and the USA. For details, visit the Herbalgy website.

[4] Terms and conditions apply to the overseas exclusive offers. Visit Herbalgy's official website and social media for details.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Professor of Chinese Medicine Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father's philosophy of 'focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms' and the principle of 'viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues'.

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known 'Herbalgy' brand. This name reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong's traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands 'Touch Cool', 'Herbalgy', and 'Tibet Red', which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from impaired circulation of blood and Qi in urban lifestyles. All products mentioned in this press release are registered proprietary Chinese medicines. Their statutory indications are based on the labels approved by the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:



Website: https://herbalgy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Herbalgy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herbalgyhk/

Media Inquiries:

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Marketing and Sales Department

Phone: (852) 2380 9555

Email: [email protected]

PR Agency:

SORTIE Agency Limited

Phone: (852) 2855 6896

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.