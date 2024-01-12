Kexxel Group: Over 500 Industry Players Convene at Kexxel's Evolve 2023 to Pave the Way for a More Sustainable Future for Malaysia's Businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The curtains have closed on ESG Evolve 2023, Southeast Asia's premier sustainability conference, as the momentum for a sustainable future in the region reaches a crescendo. Over 500 delegates, representing a diverse range of industries and countries, depart EQ Kuala Lumpur with their minds brimming with actionable insights and hearts aflame with the spirit of collaboration. The agenda, meticulously curated with key themes like circular economy, decarbonization, sustainable finance, and climate action, provided attendees with unparalleled access to cutting-edge knowledge and best practices. Building upon the success of last year's inaugural conference, ESG Evolve 2023 has soared to new heights, solidifying its position as the premier platform for driving the ESG agenda and accelerating the transition towards a net-zero future in South East Asia.

A snapshot of ESG Evolve 2023 at EQ Kuala Lumpur from 21st to 23rd of November 2023

"This year's conference has been a testament to the growing passion for sustainability across South East Asia," said Yeon Boon Pin, Managing Director of Kexxel Group, "Witnessing the diverse range of industries represented and the depth of knowledge shared has filled us with immense optimism for the future of sustainable development. ESG Evolve 2023 has proven to be more than just a conference; it has become a catalyst for meaningful change in the ESG space. We are confident that the insights and connections forged here will lead to concrete actions and positive impact across Southeast Asia."

The event served as a vibrant platform for thought leaders from industry giants like CIMB, Axiata, LinkedIn, BMW, AIA, BASF etc., to showcase their groundbreaking initiatives across the environmental, social, and governance spectrum. The electric atmosphere that crackled during the networking sessions was a testament to the collective commitment to driving positive change. Delegates eagerly exchanged ideas, forged collaborations, and laid the groundwork for a more sustainable future, brick by brick.

Some takeaways from ESG Evolve 2023

The event witnessed an array of thought-provoking presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, featuring renowned speakers and industry experts from across the globe. Notable takeaways included:

Embracing the circular economy as a key driver for resource efficiency and waste reduction.

as a key driver for and waste reduction. Accelerating the transition to clean energy sources to achieve decarbonisation goals.

goals. Mobilising sustainable financ e to empower businesses and communities in their sustainability journey.

e to empower businesses and communities in their sustainability journey. Harnessing the power of innovation and technology to address climate challenges.

Empowering Changemakers

The success of ESG Evolve 2023 cannot be solely measured by numbers, but by the tangible sense of collective purpose and the firm belief that a sustainable future for Asia is within reach. The attendees carried with them not only a wealth of knowledge and inspiration but also a renewed sense of purpose and a roadmap for action. The insightful discussions not only ignited a spark, but has set ablaze a powerful movement towards a more equitable and environmentally conscious world. The journey towards a net-zero future is far from over, and Malaysia stands united on the path to a sustainable tomorrow. Together, we can build a future where environmental responsibility and economic prosperity go hand in hand.

A Force for Good: Collaboration and Recognition

ESG Evolve 2023 would not have been possible without the invaluable support of its sponsors, supporting organisations, government agencies and climate partners. Kexxel recognises their unwavering support for the ESG agenda in the region and are thankful for their support and initiatives undertaken to reduce the carbon footprint at the event. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to -

Sponsors: Cenviro, Northern Solar

Climate Partner: Southpole

Supporting Organisations: MATRADE, MIDA, InvestKL, MYCEB, CEO Action Network, Climate Governance Malaysia, MICG, ESG Malaysia, MASSCI

Media Partners: CISION PR & SmartInvestor

Event Testimonials

"The speakers throughout the three days have been very knowledgeable and have given very insightful perspectives from varying industries. The workshop especially has been very impactful and has inspired me to share a lot of my learnings with my colleagues and loved ones. Kexxel Group was very organised – from speaker lineup to topics of focus." - Maryam Zainol, Sustainability Communications Officer, Petronas

"Great platform for us to expand our horizons and grow our network with ESG enthusiasts. The knowledge and the experience gained from this conference will provide us more confidence to be movers and shakers of ESG scenario in Malaysia and the world." - Noor Azli bin Mohd Yusof, HOU, Performance Optimisation, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad

"Good panel of speakers, from diverse industries. Thought provoking discussions and productive sharing of best practices " - Sobha Nair, Head of Technology Service Management, Standard Chartered Bank

